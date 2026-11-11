‘We need to stand together’: Worcester honors those who served with Veterans Day celebration

WORCESTER, Mass. — From the battlefield to the home front, communities across Massachusetts are honoring the men and women who have sacrificed so much for our country.

Over in Worcester, the display of gratitude in honor of Veteran’s Day echoed a strong message, it’s always more than a thank you.

“We need to stand together, come together and help out each other whenever we can and that starts with having a big heart and thinking about all the people who have served our country so proudly,” one resident Krystal Molinari told Boston 25 News.

Worcester DA Joseph Early Jr. says it goes way beyond remembrance; it’s about honor, sacrifice and a vow to never forget.

“The sacrifices, they’re unimaginable,” said Early Jr. “If you pay attention to the history, which we all need to do, you realize we it all to them.”

Veteran Inc. President and CEO Vincent Perrone and Executive Director Denis Leary say the most important ingredient behind the community coming together for this celebration, is the heart at the center of all it.

“Today our food services people told me they passed out over a thousand plates. So we had several hundred people here today joining us to celebrate Veterans Day in honor of our veterans and their families and the sacrifices they made,” said Perrone.

“When a veteran goes off to serve he or she leaves family and loved ones behind and we have to remember and support those folks as well,” said Leary.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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