Police: OUI suspect crashes into occupied Ludlow apartment building, bites firefighter during arrest

LUDLOW, Mass. — A Ludlow man is facing an OUI charge after crashing into an apartment building Wednesday morning.

Police said they responded to a report shortly before 1 a.m. of a driver who appeared to be asleep at the wheel at a stop sign on Sewall Street.

Officers said the driver, identified as 30-year-old Carlos Landaverde Jr., ignored officers and drove away.

Authorities briefly pursued the vehicle, but ended the pursuit due to the speed of Landaverde Jr.’s vehicle.

Officers said a short time later, they received a report that the vehicle crashed into an occupied apartment building on Winsor Street.

Police said no residents were injured; however, they were displaced due to the damage.

Crews worked to restrain him. Officers said Landaverde Jr. spit at an officer and then bit a firefighter.

Police arrested and charged him with operating under the influence of liquor, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, failure to stop for police, assault and battery on an officer, three counts of resisting arrest, vandalizing property, and assault and battery on a public employee.

He is also facing several motor vehicle citations.

Landaverde Jr. is expected to be arraigned Thursday in Palmer District Court.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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