Police say Uber driver charged after refusing to move car, nearly hitting pedestrian in Boston

BOSTON — A Boston Uber driver was arrested after nearly hitting a pedestrian with his car and blocking traffic, according to police.

Police said the driver was idling in front of an emergency vehicle access point on Tremont Street and refused to move when officers approached him.

The driver, identified as Javier Breitling, then put his car in reverse, nearly striking an elderly person before driving away, according to police.

Boston police officers caught up with Breitling on foot while he was stuck in traffic on Beacon Street.

He is facing multiple charges.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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