Dotty, a California seal, is pregnant with 12th pup

PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. — A popular seal in California is working on a local record for the most successful consecutive births.

The seal, named Dotty -- her fanbase lists her full name as Dotty McScarbelly -- is currently pregnant with her 12th pup, KSWB-TV reported.

She is expected to give birth sometime in April 2024.

The prolific seal can be found at Hopkins Marine Station Beach in Pacific Grove, according to the television station.

The seals are monitored by Bay Net, The Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary.

Kathy Nolet, who volunteers for Bay Net, calls Dotty “the mom of all mom seals.”

“She is the absolute no-nonsense mom. She knows what to do, when to do it, how to do it,” Nolet told KSWB. “She knows the whole area where she wants to be. And she has her pup every year right here at Hopkins Cove.”

A female seal generally has seven successful births over a 10-year period, according to the television station.

Nolet believes the environment at Hopkins Cove is perfect for mother seals like Dotty.

“This is the best place for them. It’s a huge beach. It’s protected by this fence,” Nolet told KSWB. “And we get lots of seals here. We can have up to 200 on this beach.

“(Dotty) sleeps good during the day, She hunts great at night. She’s in good shape. So she knows and she’s very safe out there.”