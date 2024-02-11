Donna Kelce lets small business put cookie recipe on mug to help pay off students’ lunch debt

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Donna Kelce, the mother of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, is known for her famous chocolate chip cookies.

A small business in the Kansas City area created a mug that said “It’s Mama Kelce’s world and we’re just living in it” which caught the attention of Donna Kelce, 71, according to People. She ended up buying 20 of the mugs for Christmas gifts.

“After Donna Venmo’d me, I sent a thank you and asked her if I could put her cookie recipe on a mug and donate $5 per mug sold to pay off elementary school lunch debt -- and she said yes,” the owner of the small business, Annie’s Barn, Annie Stowe, told People.

The mug features the entire recipe and directions for Donna Kelce’s cookie recipe, KCTV reported. It sells for about $18, according to People.

After two weeks, enough mugs were sold to pay off about $2,000 toward lunch debt at the school in the Kansas City metro area, according to KMBC.

“When the Chiefs do well, I do well and this is my little way to give back,” Stowe said, according to KCTV. “So, we were able to go directly to some schools and help them pay off their January debt.”

Donna Kelce’s cookies became famous after she made some for her sons, Travis and Jason, before they met in Super Bowl LVII in February 2023.

“The cookies are going to be flat so they’re more like toffee cookies,” Strowe explained, according to KCTV. “So, you need to know that because the first time I made them they came out really flat. I wrote to her and said I think I messed this up, but she said no they’re flat, so everybody I know has had a really good reaction.”

If you are interested in a mug, you can visit Annie’s Barn’s website.

Stowe said she had asked Donna Kelce if she wanted to deliver the checks to the school with her, People reported.

Stowe said she will bring checks to Pawnee Elementary in Overland Park, Kansas, and two schools in Olathe, Kansas, according to KMBC.

“I haven’t heard back from her on that, but I know she’s kind of busy with the Super Bowl,” Stowe said.

Donna Kelce is currently in Las Vegas for the Super Bowl to watch her son Travis and the Kansas City Chiefs play against the San Francisco 49ers.

