Woman found dead in Dollar Tree freezer

MIAMI — A woman was found dead inside a freezer at a Florida Dollar Tree.

The woman, identified as Helen Massiell Garay Sanchez, was found dead by a store employee on Dec. 14, WPLG reported.

Fox News said she was found in a walk-in freezer/cooler in the store’s stockroom, according to Miami Police Public Information Officer Michael Vega

Police said she came into the Miami location the night before she was found, but didn’t buy anything.

She was not an employee of the store, but had made her way to an employee-only area.

It is not known why she went into the restricted area, Fox News reported.

Police are still investigating the circumstances, but said that they have ruled out foul play and that she was not forced into the freezer. They are trying to determine if she had personal or mental health issues and are calling it an unclassified death.

A GoFundMe page said she was an anesthesiologist specializing in congenital heart disease, originally from Nicaragua, and was a mother of two children. The fundraiser organizer wrote that the family will use the money raised to return her body to her home country, WFOR reported.

© 2025 Cox Media Group