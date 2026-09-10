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Delta flight diverted after it plunged 27,000 feet over 10 minutes, oxygen masks deployed

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Delta Airlines Boeing 737-900
Flight diverted FILE PHOTO: Delta Airlines Boeing 737-900 at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX). A Delta flight diverted after a pressurization issue. (Markus Mainka/Markus Mainka - stock.adobe.com)
By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A recent Delta Air Lines flight had to divert from its normal route after it fell 27,000 feet over about 10 minutes.

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The incident happened on flight 2311 on Sept. 6.

Fox News reported that the plane had a pressurization issue after it took off from Los Angeles to Salt Lake City.

Oxygen masks deployed on board the Boeing 737-900 and the plane was diverted to Las Vegas, according to FlightAware. It landed about 6:16 p.m. PT and another plane departed with the passengers from flight 2311 about four hours later. It landed in Salt Lake City at 12:29 a.m. MT.

A Delta spokesperson told Fox News, “As safety comes before everything else at Delta, the flight crew of Delta flight 2311 LAX-SLC followed their training and procedures to safely bring the aircraft to optimal altitude when an unexpected pressurization issue occurred”

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