Delta flight diverted after it plunged 27,000 feet over 10 minutes, oxygen masks deployed

A recent Delta Air Lines flight had to divert from its normal route after it fell 27,000 feet over about 10 minutes.

The incident happened on flight 2311 on Sept. 6.

Fox News reported that the plane had a pressurization issue after it took off from Los Angeles to Salt Lake City.

Oxygen masks deployed on board the Boeing 737-900 and the plane was diverted to Las Vegas, according to FlightAware. It landed about 6:16 p.m. PT and another plane departed with the passengers from flight 2311 about four hours later. It landed in Salt Lake City at 12:29 a.m. MT.

A Delta spokesperson told Fox News, “As safety comes before everything else at Delta, the flight crew of Delta flight 2311 LAX-SLC followed their training and procedures to safely bring the aircraft to optimal altitude when an unexpected pressurization issue occurred”

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