‘We see feet’: Motorist avoids injury after vehicle wedged in interstate overpass

ATLANTA — Driving through downtown Atlanta with its maze of interstate highways is stressful enough. But even seasoned motorists had to be scratching their heads Sunday night.

A motorist escaped serious injury after a vehicle became lodged between concrete beams of a downtown Interstate 20 overpass, WSB-TV reported. Witnesses saw the vehicle suspended above an entrance ramp with the driver’s legs dangling from the wreckage.

The Atlanta Police Department told the television station on Monday that there were no critical injuries caused by the crash. Only one vehicle was involved, according to the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department.

According to an incident report from Atlanta police, a 21-year-old man from Conyers, Georgia, was driving a Mercedes-Benz GLC when he crashed at 11:23 p.m. ET. He was navigating the I-20 East ramp traveling from the Interstate75-Interstate 85 Atlanta Connector when he lost control of the vehicle, police said.

After losing control on the turn, the man’s vehicle struck a concrete median and flipped over a rail and off the bridge, sticking “precariously” between two concrete beams, the incident report stated.

Motorists could see the vehicle on its side with airbags deployed, USA Today reported. They also saw two feet dangling from what appeared to be the passenger side window.

Kalena Boykin told WSB-TV that she and Michael Cunningham Jr. first noticed traffic backing up.

“At first we just saw a lot of traffic, like what’s going on, construction? We look up, we see feet,” Boykin told the television station.

Cunningham said witnesses were staring upward in disbelief.

“I could see a bunch of people were looking up and pointing,” he told WSB-TV.

Video captured by Boykin and Cunningham at the scene later went viral. They said the motorist appeared alert and was communicating with people below, the television station reported.

“We were under the car trying to make sure he was OK, so we were just yelling back to him, ‘Don’t move. Stay where you’re at,’” Boykin told WSB-TV. “He’s like, ‘OK, OK.’”

Boykin had the same reaction probably shared by many motorists that night, and by the people who viewed the video -- “How? Why?”

According to the incident report, a crane was used to dislodge the vehicle and it was towed away. The motorist was transported to an area hospital.

An investigation is ongoing, police said.

© 2026 Cox Media Group