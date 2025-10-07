Trending

Cyndi Lauper to hit Vegas for first Sin City residency

By Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Cyndi Lauper
Cyndi Lauper FILE PHOTO: Cyndi Lauper performs at Bridgestone Arena on November 01, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

LAS VEGAS — It’s not unusual for entertainers to do a stint in Las Vegas and now Cyndi Lauper is adding her name to the list of performers who will be holding residency in Sin City.

Read more trending news

The “True Colors” singer announced her first residency in “Cyn City” next spring.

She will do a series of concerts at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace from April 24 to May 2.

Ticket presale starts Oct. 8 with general sale starting Oct. 10 at 10 a.m. PT.

The five concerts come after she wrapped her “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Farewell Tour,” Consequence said.

That tour had 68 shows around the world and finished on Labor Day weekend, KLAS reported.

Months before her residency, Lauper will be honored with induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame next month.

0 of 44

Latest entertainment and celebrity news:

©2024 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read