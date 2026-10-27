Cold case closed: Ted Bundy connected to another 1970s homicide

Investigators linked serial killer Ted Bundy to another mid-1970s homicide.

Bundy killed at least 30 women and girls in several states in the 1970s, The Associated Press reported. Several women escaped.

He was executed in 1989 in Florida for the murders of two women at the Chi Omega sorority house at Florida State University.

In the days leading up to his death by electric chair, he confessed to several crimes, even some that police did not know about.

Earlier this year, officials said Bundy killed Laura Ann Aime, who disappeared on Halloween in 1974. DNA linked him to her death, closing the case.

On Tuesday, officials closed the cold case of Melissa Ann Smith. Using DNA and other evidence, officials said they proved Bundy killed Smith, KTVX reported. Her remains were found on Oct. 27, 1974, 52 years to the day before the announcement. Hunters had found her remains in Summitt County.

Officials said the pattern in Smith’s death matched Bundy’s pattern and that he had the means, motive and opportunity, KTVX reported.

He had been a suspect in Smith’s case and several others.

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