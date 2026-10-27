Juvenile arrested after string of vandalism incidents in Milford

MILFORD, Mass. — A juvenile was arrested in connection with vandalism involving multiple vehicles, cameras, storefront windows and a headstone in Milford.

According to police, officers received reports on Wednesday, Oct. 21, of a series of vandalism incidents across Milford.

Victims reported red spray-painted vandalism at various times, including alleged hate speech and images of male genitalia.

Over the next 48 hours, Milford police identified a juvenile as the suspect.

The juvenile was charged with a civil rights violation, vandalizing a gravestone, four counts of vandalizing property and four counts of tagging property.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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