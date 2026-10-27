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Juvenile arrested after string of vandalism incidents in Milford

By Bella Pelletiere, Boston 25 News Staff
Juvenile arrested after string of vandalism incidents in Milford (Milford Police Department)
By Bella Pelletiere, Boston 25 News Staff

MILFORD, Mass. — A juvenile was arrested in connection with vandalism involving multiple vehicles, cameras, storefront windows and a headstone in Milford.

According to police, officers received reports on Wednesday, Oct. 21, of a series of vandalism incidents across Milford.

Victims reported red spray-painted vandalism at various times, including alleged hate speech and images of male genitalia.

Over the next 48 hours, Milford police identified a juvenile as the suspect.

The juvenile was charged with a civil rights violation, vandalizing a gravestone, four counts of vandalizing property and four counts of tagging property.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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