Three-time Grammy Award-winning musician Chance the Rapper now has three daughters.

The “Cocoa Butter Kisses” rapper announced the arrival of his newest child, Hayli, in an Instagram post on Sunday.

Chance, 33, who was born Chancelor Jonathan Bennett, did not name or tag the mother of his child, keeping her identity and their relationship a secret, the Los Angeles Times reported.

“Welcome to the world Hayli,” Chance wrote in his post. “Mom n Dad love you. God is with you.”

Chance shares his other two daughters with Kirsten Corley, according to People. Kensli Bennett, 11, was born in September 2015, while Marli Grace, 7, was born in August 2019, the magazine reported.

Chance and Corley split in 2024, People reported. They finalized their divorce in January 2025, according to E! News.

Last year, the “All Night” rapper addressed the couple’s adjustment to co-parenting while being apart and conceded it was the toughest part of their split, the entertainment news website reported.

“The reality of it is everybody deals with their family different,” Chance, 33, explained during an appearance on the New Rory & Mal podcast. “The family I come from is very, very close. It’s very important for us and for her and her family for us to be tight. So we still travel together, we still family forever. It’s just a different format of it.”

“I ain’t gonna act like it’s not tough. I ain’t gonna act like it’s perfect and we shook hands and dipped. It’s weird. I think the toughness is that it’s a reality. I think that’s the toughest part.”

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