Cause of death revealed for ‘Star Trek’ actor Walter Koenig

“Star Trek” actor Walter Koenig’s cause of death was cardiopulmonary arrest with chronic diastolic congestive heart failure as an underlying cause, according to his death certificate.

Koenig, 90, who played Russian crewman Pavel Andreievich Chekov during the second and third seasons of “Star Trek” and in the first seven Paramount movies based on the series, died on Oct. 25.

People and TMZ obtained the death certificate.

‘Star Trek’ Actor Walter Koenig’s Cause of Death Revealed: Report https://t.co/tQouKPKjm8 — People (@people) November 3, 2026

TMZ was the first outlet to report Koenig’s cause of death.

The son of Lithuanian immigrants, Koenig also played Alfred Bester on another science-fiction series, “Babylon 5,” the entertainment news website reported.

Koenig joined the “Star Trek” cast for the start of its second season on television, appearing in 36 of the 50 episodes that aired in 1967-68 and 1968-69, Variety reported.

Koenig was born in Chicago on Sept. 14, 1936, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

He attended Grinnell College in Iowa to study premed, but transferred to UCLA, where he earned a degree in psychology, the entertainment news website reported.

©2026 Cox Media Group