‘The Brady Bunch’ home declared historic landmark

The Brady Bunch home is now part of history, officially.

The Los Angeles City Council designated the home in Studio City, California, a historic-cultural monument, KNBC reported.

The recommendation was made by the Los Angeles Cultural Heritage Commission.

The house was used for the exterior shots for “The Brady Bunch” while the interiors were shot on a soundstage.

The home was built in 1959 at 11222 Dilling Street, about 10 years before the show premiered in 1969. “The Brady Bunch aired until 1974 but remained popular thanks to syndication and two films.

“This iconic mid-century residence — with its distinctive gabled roof and split-level design — has helped shape generations’ understanding of a blended family and the quintessential suburban Los Angeles home," Los Angeles Conservancy president and CEO, Adrian Scott Fine, said, according to KNBC.

So what does the historic designation mean for the house?

The home is protected from demolition or major renovations, but does not prohibit changes.

If an owner wants to make big adjustments, the plans must be reviewed and approved by the Cultural Heritage Commission, KNBC explained.

The house was owned by the same family for about 50 years before it was sold to HGTV in 2018.

Violet and George McCallister bought it in 1973 for $61,000, according to the Los Angeles Times. Their children sold the home after the couple’s deaths.

The cable channel bought it for $3.5 million or about $1.6 million over the asking price after a bidding war erupted.

NSYNC’s Lance Bass also tried to buy it, The Wall Street Journal reported.

It was renovated to match the show for the miniseries “A Very Brady Renovation.”

It was then listed for $5.5 million, but sold for $3.2 million in 2023 to historic house enthusiast Tina Trahan, the wife of former HBO’s chief executive Chris Albrect, The Wall Street Journal reported. The newspaper called her a fan of “The Brady Bunch” at the time. She paid less than what HGTV did, but the cable channel made money on the show, events and other revenue streams from the project.

She called it “almost like a life-size dollhouse.”

Trahan did not plan to live in the house, but instead to use it for charity and fundraising, her agent told KNBC when it was sold.

“Nobody is going to live in it,” Trahan told the newspaper. “Anything you might do to make the house livable would take away from what I consider artwork.”

It has been open for limited public tours, costing $275 a person, the Los Angeles Times reported.

