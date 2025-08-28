Bill Belichick’s girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, files trademark for ‘gold digger’

Jordon Hudson, the 24-year-old girlfriend of Bill Belichick, has filed a trademark application for the term “gold digger.”

The filing was made by her company, TCE Rights Management, on Aug. 25 to be able to use the term on jewelry and other items, which TMZ called trinkets.

Click here to see the online application.

The same company has filed for trademark protection for terms such as The All Time All-Belichick Team, Chapel Bill, The Belichick Way, The Dynasty (Bill’s Version) and several other names.

Overall, she has applied for nearly two dozen trademarks under the TCE brand name, The New York Times reported.

Hudson manages the company, which was incorporated in Massachusetts. Belichick was the coach for the New England Patriots, taking the team to six championships. He is now the head coach at the University of North Carolina, according to The New York Times.

The pair are often seen together since they went public last year.

She was with him during his “CBS Sunday Morning” interview, sitting off camera, when he was asked about how they met and she stopped the question, saying, “We’re not talking about this.”

The 73-year-old coach met the woman who is 49 years his junior on a plane in 2021, the Times reported.

CBS said Hudson was a “constant presence” during the interview.

The Times said there are eight active registered trademarks for the term “gold digger” that are used on snowmobile ice studs, ear picks, fishing poles and metal detectors. There are seven additional ones pending, including Hudson’s, the Times reported.

