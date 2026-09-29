Angela Stribling, former BET host, longtime DC radio personality, dies at 58

Angela Stribling, a former BET host who was a longtime fixture on nighttime radio in the Washington, D.C., area, died Saturday. She was 58.

Stribling, who worked for WHUR radio in Washington, died after a two-year battle with brain cancer, WTOP reported.

Her husband, Ken Washington, shared the news of Stribling’s passing in an Instagram post shared to her account, and in a statement to WHUR.

“It is with a broken heart that I share that my beloved wife, Angela Marie Stribling, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, September 26, after a courageous two-year battle with brain cancer,” Washington wrote. “Her sister Darlene and I were by her side.”

“Angela leaves behind a legacy of love, joy, kindness, inspiration, and a voice and spirit that will never be forgotten.”

Stribling most recently hosted a late-night radio show on WHUR and SiriusXM, “Pillow Talk with Angela,” USA Today reported.

She appeared on Season 5 of “The Real Housewives of Potomac” in 2020 and made a film cameo as a television anchor in the 1992 movie “The Distinguished Gentleman,” according to the newspaper.

Angela Stribling, a longtime radio host whose recognizable voice was heard on WHUR, has died pic.twitter.com/xgdIFQwYPW — WABJ - Washington Association of Black Journalists (@WABJDC) September 27, 2026

Stribling became the first woman to host the WHUR’s Original Quiet Storm, the groundbreaking late-night format launched by Melvin Lindsey at Howard University in 1976, WTOP reported.

Stribling wrote a song, “I Can Still Feel You,” as a tribute to Lindsey, who died of AIDS in 1992.

“I think many people can relate to the song because we’ve all lost someone we love in some way,” Stribling told Copa Style Magazine.

At BET, she spent four years hosting the entertainment news program, “Screen Scene,” according to the radio station. Her other credits at BET include “Jazz Central,” which she hosted with Lou Rawls and Ramsey Lewis; and the shows “BET Jazz Discovery” and “BET Jazz Scene.”

Stribling was born in Buffalo, New York and attended the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York City, USA Today reported. She then moved to the D.C. area to pursue a career that “involved my voice,” according to an interview with Copa Style Magazine.

Stribling was also a classically trained jazz vocalist who shared the stage with Stevie Wonder and Chaka Khan, WTOP reported.

"Screen Scene" host Angela Stribling, who pioneered BET's jazz programs and was a longtime WHUR 96.3 FM personality, has died, her husband shared. https://t.co/EnlNTwQWpm — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) September 28, 2026

Her on-air career began as a news intern for Washington television station WTTG. She also worked at WOL, an AM station, before joining WHUR, according to WTOP.

Stribling hosted “Let’s Talk Live!” from 2014 to 2019, WJLA reported. She also served as the longtime voice of the Black Engineer of the Year Awards (BEYA) according to her family.

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