Amazon suspends 21 Air partnership

Amazon has paused its partnership with 21 Air, the company that operated Flight 7598, which overshot a runway at Miami International Airport, killing five people.

The Associated Press reported that the Boeing 767 came in fast on Sept. 6 and went about 1,300 feet past the runway’s end. The cargo plane hit a cleaning company’s van, killing five people inside. Five other people were injured.

One of the pilots warned that they were going too fast on landing and touchdown, the National Transportation Safety Board said.

Several of the plane’s automated warnings concerning descent speed and approaching terrain were documented by the cockpit audio recordings, the AP reported.

“After the tragic incident last weekend, we’ve spent time supporting the investigation and reviewing some of the surrounding circumstances, and we’ve decided to pause our operations with 21 Air, the operator of Flight 7598,” Amazon spokesperson Kelly Nantel said. “We’ll continue working to support the investigation and everyone affected.”

The airline released a statement to NBC News that read it is supporting those affected by the crash “as well as working closely with the NTSB and all our partners, like Amazon, as the investigation continues.”

The company added, “We are confident in our safety policies, procedures and training.”

Amazon has used 21 Air, which is based in North Carolina, since 2024.

The NTSB is investigating and reviewing the aircraft’s ownership history, airport weather, maintenance records, and 21 Air’s operations.

The 32-year-old plane was first built for passengers and was used by several foreign airlines, but after about 20 years, it was converted into a cargo plane in 2015, FlightRadar24 said.

After Amazon decided not to use 21 Air, the online retailer will use other carriers to take over shipments intended for the company, including Sun Country Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines, Air Transport International, ABX Air, ASL Airlines, and Cargojet, NBC News reported.

©2026 Cox Media Group