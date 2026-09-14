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90 micro-earthquakes rattle Southern California

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Earthquake
Earthquake (Negro Elkha - stock.adobe.com)
By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Dozens of earthquakes shook parts of Southern California over the weekend. The phenomenon is called a swarm.

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The Los Angeles Times said that the swarm of 90 small quakes rattled South Los Angeles on Friday and Saturday.

They were all near the Newport-Inglewood Fault and followed a 3.2 quake on the same fault.

The Newport-Inglewood Fault line runs from Culver City to Newport Beach.

So when does a series of earthquakes become a swarm?

The U.S. Geological Survey said there isn’t a definition for when a mainshock or aftershock becomes a swarm.

“The “swarm” designation is typically applied when we observe relatively many earthquakes within a relatively small area, which just don’t fit the pattern of a mainshock-aftershock sequence," the agency said in 2019.

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