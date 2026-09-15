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78th Emmy Awards: Reba McEntire performs emotional tribute to Dolly Parton

Sally Field also honors late country music star with heartfelt speech.

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Reba McEntire: The country music star performed during Monday's Emmy Awards ceremony. (Rich Polk/Variety via Getty Images)
By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

LOS ANGELES — Country singer Reba McEntire performed an emotional musical tribute to her late friend, Dolly Parton, during Monday’s Emmy Awards. And actress Sally Field also delivered a heartfelt speech honoring the Queen of Country Music at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

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McEntire, 71, took to the stage to perform “Appalachian Memories,” the 1983 country song written and recorded by Parton for her 25th solo studio album, “Burlap & Satin,” Variety reported.

Before McEntire’s performance, a clip was shown of Parton, who died on Aug. 25 at the age of 80, introducing and then singing the song at the 1983 Emmys, according to the entertainment news website.

“I grew up in the Smoky Mountains, the Appalachian Mountains. I have written a song that touches me very deep,” Parton said. “I’m sure in your own way, you will to this. This song, like I say, is very important to me. And I hope you like it. If you don’t like it, if you don’t mind, I would rather not hear about it later.”

Singer Noah Kahan was the musical anchor for most of the tributes to deceased stars -- including Tim Curry, Hal Williams, Sam Neill and Eric Dane -- singing “Bridge Over Troubled Water” -- but McEntire focused on Parton with an emotional tribute, USA Today reported.

Before McEntire’s orchestra-backed number, Field, who co-starred with Parton in “Steel Magnolias,” delivered an impassioned speech, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Field also won an Emmy on Monday as Outstanding Lead Actress, Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, for her role in “Remarkably Bright Creatures.”

“If there are truly angels on Earth, then we just lost one: Dolly Parton,” said Field, 79. “It was my great good fortune to have worked with Dolly in a film called ‘Steel Magnolias.’ And over the years, I never stopped loving her, though we lived very far apart. I adored her from Day One; how could you not? She was genuine and humble, supportive and blisteringly funny, with a bawdy sense of humor that would send any rude guy looking for a place to hide.

“I couldn’t see then what a real giant Dolly was — not just as an artist, but as a human,” Field added, according to the Times. “She was a humanitarian whose contributions have made a profound difference in the lives of so many in her home state of Tennessee, and across our country. God bless you, Dolly Parton, my friend.

“I am not the only one on Earth that will love you forever and ever.”

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