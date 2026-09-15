78th Emmy Awards: Here is the list of winners

LOS ANGELES — “Widow’s Bay” was the big winner during the 78th Emmy Awards ceremony on Monday.

The first-year television show earned Best Comedy Series honors, the highlight of a record-setting 14 wins, Deadline reported. That set the mark for the most wins in a single year for a comedy series, unseating “The Studio,” which captured 13 wins in 2025.

While accepting the best series award, Katie Dippold, the show’s creator, said that “I have to thank my mom for always making Halloween fun.”

Matthew Rhys made some history of his own, winning two lead acting Emmys on the same night. He took lead comedy honors for his work in “Widow’s Bay,” and earlier was named the winner in the lead actor, limited, category for his role in “The Beast in Me,” according to Variety.

That made him the first person to claim both lead actor prizes in a single ceremony, the entertainment news website reported. The Welsh actor is now the first performer in history to have won the lead acting Emmy across all three genres; he won for his dramatic leading role in 2018 for “The Americans,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Matthew Rhys on making #Emmys history tonight by winning two awards, one for 'Widow's Bay', and another for 'The Beast In Me': "We punch higher than our weight sometimes in Wales"



See more details here: https://t.co/RZBziz6gBG pic.twitter.com/r9jDLobbQZ — Deadline (@DEADLINE) September 15, 2026

Two performers have won two acting Emmys on one night before, but neither did it in the lead categories, according to the entertainment news website. James Earl Jones won for lead drama actor for “Gabriel’s Fire” and supporting actor, limited, for “Heat Wave” in 1991, while Stockard Channing took two supporting actress trophies in 2002, for “The West Wing” and “The Matthew Shepard Story.”

Jean Smart also made Emmys history, winning in the lead comedy actress category for the fifth straight year for her role as Deborah Vance in “Hacks,” Variety reported.

She is the first female performer to capture Emmys for every season of a show, according to the website.

The medical drama “The Pitt,” which had the most nominations of the night with 25, won in the best drama category for the second consecutive year, The New York Times reported. NOah Wyle again won for best actor, according to the newspaper.

Awards were presented for programs that aired between June 1, 2025, and May 31, 2026, The New York Times reported.

Emmy nominations were announced in July, with “Hacks” breaking a single-year nomination record in the comedy category with 24.

“Law and Order: Special Victims Unit” star Mariska Hargitay hosted the ceremony live from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

Some awards were already presented during the two-night Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Sept. 5-6, People reported.

Winners were Shailene Woodley, David Harbour, Linda Cardellini, Betty Gilpin, and the late Rob Reiner.

Hargitay, 62, also won two Emmys during the early presentations for her documentary, “My Mom Jayne.”

0 of 35 Emmy Awards arrivals: Mariska Hargitay attends the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. Hartigay was Monday's host for the ceremony. (FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images) Emmy Awards arrivals: Matthew Rhys attends the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. (FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images) Emmy Awards arrivals: Jean Smart attends the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. (Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images) Emmy Awards arrivals: Noah Wyle attends the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. (LISA O'CONNOR/AFP via Getty Images) Emmy Awards arrivals: Sally Field attends the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. (Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images) Emmy Awards arrivals: Isabel Gravitt attends the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. (Amy Sussman/Getty Images) Emmy Awards arrivals: Thomas Doherty attends the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. (Amy Sussman/Getty Images) Emmy Awards arrivals: Lisa Ann Walter attends the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. (Amy Sussman/Getty Images) Emmy Awards arrivals: Lukita Maxwell attends the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. (NBC/NBC via Getty Images) Emmy Awards arrivals: Albert Lawrence attends the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. (Monica Schipper/Getty Images) Emmy Awards arrivals: Zendaya attends the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. (Monica Schipper/Getty Images) Emmy Awards arrivals: Chris Perfetti attends the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. (Amy Sussman/Getty Images) Emmy Awards arrivals: Trisha Paytas and Nicky Campbell attend the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. (Monica Schipper/Getty Images) Emmy Awards arrivals: Lance Bass attends the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. (Monica Schipper/Getty Images) Emmy Awards arrivals: Keltie Knight attends the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. (Amy Sussman/Getty Images) Emmy Awards arrivals: Luke Tennie attends the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. (Monica Schipper/Getty Images) Emmy Awards arrivals: Percy Daggs IV attends the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. (Monica Schipper/Getty Images) Emmy Awards arrivals: Scott Evans attends the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. (Monica Schipper/Getty Images) Emmy Awards arrivals: Derek Hough attends the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. (Monica Schipper/Getty Images) Emmy Awards arrivals: Selena Gomez attends the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. (LISA O'CONNOR/AFP via Getty Images) Emmy Awards arrivals: Corey Hendrix attends the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. (LISA O'CONNOR/AFP via Getty Images) Emmy Awards arrivals: Colman Domingo attends the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. (FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images) Emmy Awards arrivals: Nicole Brydon Bloom attends the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. (Amy Sussman/Getty Images) Emmy Awards arrivals: Steve Carell attends the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. (Amy Sussman/Getty Images) Emmy Awards arrivals: Emma D'Arcy attends the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. (Amy Sussman/Getty Images) Emmy Awards arrivals: Shabana Azeez attends the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. (Amy Sussman/Getty Images) Emmy Awards arrivals: Aliyah Mastin attends the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. (Monica Schipper/Getty Images) Emmy Awards arrivals: Ciara Miller attends the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. (Amy Sussman/Getty Images) Emmy Awards arrivals: Denée Benton attends the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. (Amy Sussman/Getty Images) Emmy Awards arrivals: Matty Matheson attends the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. (Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Here is the complete list from Monday’s categories. Winners are listed in bold.

Outstanding Comedy Series

“Widow’s Bay”

“Abbott Elementary”

“The Bear”

“Hacks”

“Margo’s Got Money Troubles”

“Nobody Wants This”

“Only Murders in the Building”

“Shrinking”

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Matthew Rhys - “Widow’s Bay”

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II - “Wonder Man”

Steve Carell - “Rooster”

Jason Segel - “Shrinking”

Martin Short - “Only Murders in the Building”

Matthew Rhys wins second award at #Emmys for Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for #WidowsBay pic.twitter.com/L6K5Xtads8 — Deadline (@DEADLINE) September 15, 2026

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Jean Smart - “Hacks”

Quinta Brunson - “Abbott Elementary”

Ayo Edebiri - “The Bear”

Elle Fanning - “Margo’s Got Money Troubles”

Lisa Kudrow - “The Comeback”

Jean Smart wins her eighth acting Emmy, tying the all-time record for a performer alongside Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Cloris Leachman.



Smart is also now the first woman to win at the #Emmys for all seasons of her show with five wins for #Hacks. https://t.co/NMWPeiiHQ5 pic.twitter.com/L5D1usmjTO — Variety (@Variety) September 15, 2026

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Stephen Root - “Widow’s Bay”

Colman Domingo - “The Four Seasons”

Paul W. Downs - “Hacks”

Harrison Ford - “Shrinking”

Nick Offerman - “Margo’s Got Money Troubles”

Michael Urie - “Shrinking”

Tyler James Williams - “Abbott Elementary”

Stephen Root Wins Emmy ‘Widow’s Bay’ and Becomes Oldest Winner for Supporting Actor in a Comedy Serieshttps://t.co/PJUDWczwuP — Variety (@Variety) September 15, 2026

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Kate O’Flynn - “Widow’s Bay”

Dale Dickey - “Widow’s Bay”

Hannah Einbinder - “Hacks”

Janelle James - “Abbott Elementary”

Michelle Pfeiffer - “Margo’s Got Money Troubles”

Megan Stalter - “Hacks”

Jessica Williams - “Shrinking”

Kate O'Flynn wins Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for #WidowsBay at the #Emmys pic.twitter.com/zHPNbxTCws

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series

“Widow’s Bay,” “Welcome to Widow’s Bay!” - Katie Dippold

“Abbott Elementary,” “Team Building” - Quinta Brunson

“The Chair Company,” “Life Goes by Too F**king Fast, It Really Does” - Tim Robinson, Zach Kanin

“The Comeback,” “Valerie Does It All” - Michael Patrick King, Lisa Kudrow

“Hacks,” “Hacks (Finale)” - Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky

“Jury Duty Presents: Company Retreat,” “Mergers and Acquisitions” - Anthony King

#Emmy winner Katie Dippold on how she feels when people say that 'Widow's Bay' is their favorite show of the year: "I always just aim for the absence of humiliation... So, this is thrilling" pic.twitter.com/MHvAFQqoBA — Deadline (@DEADLINE) September 15, 2026

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series

“Widow’s Bay,” “Welcome to Widow’s Bay!” - Hiro Murai

“Abbott Elementary,” “Ballgame” - Randall Einhorn

“The Bear,” “Bears” - Christopher Storer

“The Chair Company,” “Life Goes by Too F**king Fast, It Really Does.” - Andrew DeYoung

“Hacks,” “Hacks (Finale)” - Lucia Aniello

“The Ms. Pat Show,” “Give It Arrest” - Mary Lou Belli

Hiro Murai ("Widow's Bay") has made #Emmys history as the first Asian director to win the prize for outstanding directing for a comedy series.https://t.co/260msWEQBm pic.twitter.com/T88jPlqBlB — Variety (@Variety) September 15, 2026

Drama Series

“The Pitt”

“The Diplomat”

“The Gilded Age”

“A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms”

“Paradise”

“Pluribus”

“Slow Horses”

“Your Friends and Neighbors”

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Noah Wyle - “The Pitt”

Sterling K. Brown - “Paradise”

Gary Oldman - “Slow Horses”

Mark Ruffalo - “Task”

Rufus Sewell - “The Diplomat”

Noah Wyle says “this is all I ever wanted to do” while accepting the award for Best Lead Actor in a Drama Series for “The Pitt” at the #Emmys: “Thank you for accepting me.”



(via NBC/EMMYS) pic.twitter.com/F6kwUPPaor — Variety (@Variety) September 15, 2026

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Rhea Seehorn - “Pluribus”

Carrie Coon - “The Gilded Age”

Chase Infiniti - “The Testaments”

Keri Russell - “The Diplomat”

Zendaya - “Euphoria”

Not even a beta blocker could stop Rhea Seehorn's tears after she took home her first #Emmy for her role in 'Pluribus.' 👏 pic.twitter.com/A3GedDzITQ — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) September 15, 2026

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Tom Pelphrey - “Task”

Patrick Ball - “The Pitt”

Billy Crudup - “The Morning Show”

Shawn Hatosy - “The Pitt”

Gerran Howell - “The Pitt”

Jack Lowden - “Slow Horses”

Carlos-Manuel Vesga - “Pluribus”

#Emmys Supporting Actor in a Drama Series



Tom Pelphrey

'Task'



Full Winners List: https://t.co/N7ZooIBb0I pic.twitter.com/oodypJ9ZLD — Deadline (@DEADLINE) September 15, 2026

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Allison Janney - “The Diplomat”

Taylor Dearden - “The Pitt”

Fiona Dourif - “The Pitt”

Katherine LaNasa - “The Pitt”

Sepideh Moafi - “The Pitt”

Julianne Nicholson - “Paradise”

Karolina Wydra - “Pluribus”

Allison Janney wins Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for 'The Diplomat' at the 2026 #Emmys. pic.twitter.com/NaDxGwHzeh — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) September 15, 2026

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series

“Pluribus,” “We Is Us” - Vince Gilligan

“The Diplomat,” “Amagansett” - Peter Ackerman, Debora Cahn

“The Pitt,” “1:00 P.M.” - Kirsten Pierre-Geyfman, R. Scott Gemmill

“The Pitt,” “12:00 P.M.” - Valerie Chu

“Slow Horses,” “Scars” - Will Smith

“Task,” “A Still Small Voice” - Brad Ingelsby

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series

“Slow Horses,” “Scars” - Saul Metzstein

“The Gilded Age,” “My Mind Is Made Up” - Salli Richardson Whitfield

“Paradise,” “Exodus” - Hanelle M. Culpepper

“The Pitt,” “12:00 P.M.” - Noah Wyle

“Pluribus,” “We Is Us” - Vince Gilligan

“Task,” “Out Beyond Ideas of Wrongdoing and Rightdoing, There Is a River” - Salli Richardson Whitfield

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

“DTF St. Louis”

“All Her Fault”

“The Beast in Me”

“Beef”

“Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette”

Outstanding Lead Actor, Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Matthew Rhys - “The Beast in Me”

Riz Ahmed - “Bait”

Jason Bateman - “Black Rabbit”

Charlie Hunnam - “Monster: The Ed Gein Story”

Oscar Isaac - “Beef”

Matthew Rhys has made #Emmys history as the first actor to win two lead acting prizes in one night.



He took home the awards for best actor in a comedy series ("Widow's Bay") and best actor in a limited series ("The Beast in Me").https://t.co/HJ3auRHFmj pic.twitter.com/r27bi2QPjv — Variety (@Variety) September 15, 2026

Outstanding Lead Actress, Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Sally Field - “Remarkably Bright Creatures”

Claire Danes - “The Beast in Me”

Carey Mulligan - “Beef”

Sarah Pidgeon - “Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette”

Sarah Snook - “All Her Fault”

#Emmys: Sally Field (“Remarkably Bright Creatures”) wins Best Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Moviehttps://t.co/Fn0OL5nSUp pic.twitter.com/eOC4camU7l — Variety (@Variety) September 15, 2026

Outstanding Reality Competition Program

“The Traitors”

“Dancing with the Stars”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“Survivor”

“Top Chef”

Outstanding Variety Series

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”

“The Daily Show”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”

“Saturday Night Live”

The Emmy for Outstanding Variety Series goes to The Late Show with Stephen Colbert!#Emmys LIVE on NBC and streaming on Peacock. pic.twitter.com/NyuBibCt5c — NBC Entertainment (@nbc) September 15, 2026

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