2023 People’s Choice Country Awards: A list of the winners

Singer Toby Keith, who is battling stomach cancer, was awarded the Country Icon award Thursday at the first People’s Choice Country Awards ceremony.

The show, which was aired live from the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville, Tennessee, featured 12 fan-voted awards and performances from Wynonna Judd, Blake Shelton and others.

Keith spoke out about his “roller coaster” experience in the wake of his cancer diagnosis ahead of receiving the award. Keith also performed, bringing his wife to tears.

“I’m working my way back into performing shape,” Keith, 62, told E! News. “I feel pretty good,” Keith added.

See the full list of nominees below; winners are in bold.

THE PEOPLE’S ARTIST OF 2023

1. Blake Shelton

2. Kane Brown

3. Kelsea Ballerini

4. Lainey Wilson

5. Luke Combs

6. Morgan Wallen

7. Old Dominion

8. Zach Bryan

THE MALE ARTIST OF 2023

1. Bailey Zimmerman

2. Blake Shelton

3. HARDY

4. Jelly Roll

5. Kane Brown

6. Luke Combs

7. Morgan Wallen

8. Zach Bryan

THE FEMALE ARTIST OF 2023

1. Ashley McBryde

2. Carly Pearce

3. Carrie Underwood

4. Elle King

5. Kelsea Ballerini

6. Lainey Wilson

7. Megan Moroney

8. Miranda Lambert

THE GROUP/DUO OF 2023

1. Brothers Osborne

2. Dan + Shay

3. Lady A

4. Little Big Town

5. Maddie & Tae

6. Old Dominion

7. Parmalee

8. The War and Treaty

THE NEW ARTIST OF 2023

1. Bailey Zimmerman

2. Corey Kent

3. ERNEST

4. Ingrid Andress

5. Jelly Roll

6. Megan Moroney

7. Priscilla Block

8. Zach Bryan

THE SOCIAL COUNTRY STAR OF 2023

1. Bailey Zimmerman

2. Blake Shelton

3. Carrie Underwood

4. Dolly Parton

5. Kelsea Ballerini

6. Luke Combs

7. Morgan Wallen

8. Shania Twain

THE SONG OF 2023

1. “Fast Car” - Luke Combs

Songwriter: Tracy Chapman

2. “Last Night” - Morgan Wallen

Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Jacob Kasher Hindlin, John Byron, Ryan Vojtesak

3. “Love You Anyway” - Luke Combs

Songwriters: Dan Isbell, Luke Combs, Ray Fulcher

4. “Need a Favor” - Jelly Roll

Songwriters: Austin Nivarel, Jason DeFord/Jelly Roll, Joe Ragosta, Rob Ragosta

5. “Tennessee Orange” - Megan Moroney

Songwriters: Ben Williams, David Fanning, Megan Moroney, Paul Jenkins

6. “Thank God” - Kane Brown, Katelyn Brown

Songwriters: Christian Stalnecker, Jared Mullins, Jaxson Free, Josh Hoge, Kyle Fishman

7. “Thinkin’ Bout Me” - Morgan Wallen

Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, John Byron, Ryan Vojtesak, Taylor Phillips

8. “wait in the truck” - HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson

Songwriters: Hunter Phelps, Jordan Schmidt, Michael Hardy, Renee Blair

THE COLLABORATION SONG OF 2023

1. “Beer With My Friends” - Kenny Chesney & Old Dominion

Songwriters: Bryan Simpson, David Lee Murphy, Shy Carter

2. “Cowgirls” - Morgan Wallen feat. ERNEST

Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Ernest Keith Smith, James Maddocks, Milan Modi, Rocky Block, Ryan Vojtesak

3. “red” - HARDY feat. Morgan Wallen

Songwriters: Michael Hardy, Rhett Akins, Ben Hayslip, Jacob Rice

4. “Save Me” - Jelly Roll with Lainey Wilson

Songwriters: David Ray, Jason DeFord/Jelly Roll

5. “Thank God” - Kane Brown, Katelyn Brown

Songwriters: Christian Stalnecker, Jared Mullins, Jaxson Free, Josh Hoge, Kyle Fishman

6. “wait in the truck” - HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson

Songwriters: Hunter Phelps, Jordan Schmidt, Michael Hardy, Renee Blair

7. “We Don’t Fight Anymore” - Carly Pearce, Chris Stapleton

Songwriters: Shane McAnally, Carly Pearce, Pete Good

8. “You, Me, And Whiskey” - Justin Moore, Priscilla Block

Songwriters: Brock Berryhill, Jessi Alexander, Cole Taylor

THE CROSSOVER SONG OF 2023

1. “Dawns” - Zach Bryan feat. Maggie Rogers

Songwriters: Maggie Rogers, Zachary Lane Bryan

2. “Just Say I’m Sorry” - P!nk, Chris Stapleton

Songwriters: Alecia Moore, Chris Stapleton

3. “Life Goes On” - Ed Sheeran feat. Luke Combs

Songwriter: Ed Sheeran

4. “Seasons” - Bebe Rexha, Dolly Parton

Songwriters: Bebe Rexha, Ido Zmishlany, Sarah Solovay

5. “Texas” - Jessie Murph feat. Maren Morris

Songwriters: Alex Niceforo, Amy Allen, Jessie Murph, Warren “Oak” Felder 6. That’s Not How This Works - Charlie Puth feat. Dan + Shay

Songwriters: Jordan Reynolds, Charlie Puth, Dan Smyers

7. “UNHEALTHY” - Anne-Marie feat. Shania Twain

Anne-Marie Nicholson, CASTLE, Connor McDonough, Riley McDonough

8. “Wasted” - Diplo feat. Kodak Black & Koe Wetzel

Songwriters: Bill K. Kapri, Richard Cook Mears IV, Ropyr Wetzel, Thomas Wesley Pentz

THE ALBUM OF 2023

1. Bell Bottom Country - Lainey Wilson

2. Different Man - Kane Brown

3. Gettin’ Old - Luke Combs

4. One Thing at a Time - Morgan Wallen

5. Religiously. The Album. - Bailey Zimmerman

6. Rolling Up The Welcome Mat - Kelsea Ballerini

7. the mockingbird & THE CROW - HARDY

8. Whitsitt Chapel - Jelly Roll

THE MUSIC VIDEO OF 2023

1. “In Your Love” - Tyler Childers

2. “Need a Favor” - Jelly Roll

3. “Tennessee Orange” - Megan Moroney

4. “Thank God” - Kane Brown, Katelyn Brown

5. “Thought You Should Know” - Morgan Wallen

6. “wait in the truck” - HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson

7. “Where We Started” - Thomas Rhett, Katy Perry

8. “You Proof” - Morgan Wallen

THE CONCERT TOUR OF 2023

1. Blake Shelton: Back to the Honky Tonk Tour

2. Carrie Underwood: Denim & Rhinestones Tour

3. Chris Stapleton’s All-American Road Show Tour

4. Kenny Chesney: I Go Back 2023 Tour

5. Luke Combs World Tour

6. Morgan Wallen: One Night at a Time World Tour

7. Shania Twain: Queen of Me Tour

8. Zach Bryan: The Burn, Burn, Burn Tour



