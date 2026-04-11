BROCKTON, Mass. — Multiple tractor-trailers were destroyed after a large fire that extended into the woods was extinguished behind a bowling alley in Brockton on Saturday.

According to Brockton Fire Chief Brian Nardelli, the incident occurred just before 2 P.M., when crews responded to the back of 65 Westgate Drive, where they were met with heavy flames emitting from three tractor-trailers.

Firefighters douse multiple tractor-trailers on fire in Brockton (Brockton Firefighters Local IAFF 144)

“You really didn’t know what was going on, and then as I’m locking the door, all of a sudden you heard this loud pop that kind of shook the building, so it was a little stressful for a little while,” Adam Johndrow, an employee at Westgate Lanes, says.

A second alarm was sounded for additional mutual aid as the fire spread to three additional tractor-trailers. Crews began using heavy equipment to extinguish the fire.

While working on the flames, the fire began to extend into the woods, igniting 2 acres of DW Fields Park.

Crews were able to knock down the fire in about an hour and a half. As a result of the fire, a total of six tractor-trailers were destroyed, but no damage was reported to the surrounding buildings.

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Once the fire was contained, Stephen Major, another employee at the bowling alley, says the phones kept ringing with community members calling to check up on them.

“You hate to see something like this happen, but it’s nice when people call to make sure everybody’s all right,” Major says.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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