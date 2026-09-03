Top Labor Day car deals of 2026

Labor Day weekend is often a great time to snap up a new car for several reasons. Demand tends to wane as customers start thinking about the upcoming school year or saving up for the holidays, and as summer comes to a close, many dealerships are trying to make room for the 2027 models that'll soon arrive on the lot. That could be a perfect storm of discounts if you're prepared to take a leap, getting you behind the wheel of a great new car for thousands of dollars off the manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP). According to Edmunds data on what buyers are actually paying, the following new cars have some of the highest discounts of any vehicle on the market.

2026 Chrysler Pacifica: 11.7% off MSRP

The Pacifica — along with its mechanically identical Voyager sibling — is the only remaining product for Chrysler, and even though it remains a popular offering among minivan shoppers, it still offers some big discounts. The 2026 Pacifica is available in several trim levels, including seven- and eight-seat configurations with or without all-wheel drive, and it's one of the most affordable vans on the market. The price becomes even more enticing when you consider the average discount off MSRP is currently more than $6,000.

Average MSRP: $51,636

Average discount from MSRP: -$6,064

Edmunds rating: 6.6 (out of 10)

2026 Jeep Grand Cherokee: 10.2% off MSRP

The evergreen Jeep Grand Cherokee is a consumer favorite, blending an upscale design with traditional Jeep capability — even if its owners rarely take it anywhere further afield than a gravel driveway. The 2026 model received a few key improvements, including a turbocharged 2.0-liter Hurricane four-cylinder engine that's standard on most trims and makes a healthy 324 horsepower. Despite its popularity and general goodness, the Grand Cherokee is also subject to some pretty impressive discounts, averaging about $5,100 off MSRP according to Edmunds transaction data.

Story continues below Trending Shorts

Average MSRP: $50,639

Average discount from MSRP: -$5,177

Edmunds Rating: 6.7 (out of 10)

2026 Ford Explorer: 7.7% off MSRP

As one of the first family-oriented SUVs, the Ford Explorer has long been popular with American consumers. The current model also caters to lots of different personality types, ranging from the cost-conscious Active and the luxurious Platinum to the all-terrain Tremor and the pavement-burning ST. Its spacious interior has seating for up to seven passengers, and unlike many of its rivals, it can tow more than 5,000 pounds worth of trailer. Right now, a smart shopper could find a new Explorer at a discount of about $4,100 off its sticker price.

Average MSRP: $53,697

Average discount from MSRP: -$4,136

Edmunds Rating: 7.2 (out of 10)

2026 Volkswagen Atlas: 7.5% off MSRP

The VW Atlas is a prime example of why Labor Day sales can be so beneficial. Although it remains an impressive seller among three-row SUV shoppers, there's an all-new Atlas on the way for 2027. For those who are not the type who simply must have the latest and greatest technology and design, the outgoing model could be a good fit. With an impressive 20.6 cubic feet of cargo space behind the third row (expanding to a staggering 55.5 cubes with the third row folded), the Atlas' greatest asset is its size, although the smooth, quiet ride is a close second. Right now, data suggests the Atlas is selling with an average discount of about $3,800.

Average MSRP: $50,549

Average discount from MSRP: -$3,804

Edmunds Rating: 6.7 (out of 10)

2026 Nissan Armada: 7.2% off MSRP

The latest Nissan Armada, a large SUV redesigned for the 2025 model year, features a decidedly modern interior, stiff chassis and impressive twin-turbocharged V6 power plant engine. For 2026, it got a little bit better (or at least more characterful) with the addition of the Nismo trim level, which added still more power and a lowered, firmed-up suspension. The Armada's cabin isn't quite as spacious as those of the Ford Expedition and Chevrolet Tahoe. But with an average discount of more than $5,500 as of this writing, it's even more appealing.

Average MSRP: $77,646

Average discount from MSRP: -$5,552

Edmunds Rating: 6.4 (out of 10)

2026 Audi A3: 5.7% off MSRP

Audi's entry-level sedan isn't only its least expensive option, but it's also the one that's receiving some of the highest discounts this summer. But even without them, the small luxury sedan features taut styling, impressive in-car technology, refined ride quality and peppy performance. With a turbocharged 2.0-liter inline four-cylinder engine sending 201 horsepower to a standard quattro all-wheel-drive system, the Audi A3 has a lot to offer its owners, and with an average discount of 5.7%, that could mean about $2,600 or more saved on the bottom line.

Average MSRP: $45,913

Average discount from MSRP: -$2,607

Edmunds Rating: 6.9 (out of 10)

2026 Kia Sorento Hybrid: 5.6% off MSRP

The Kia Sorento Hybrid offers a blend of exterior size and interior practicality, with a standard third-row seat and lots of cargo capacity, making it a good fit for a small family. It also features fuel economy at up to 36 mpg combined, and with 227 horsepower on tap from its turbocharged four-cylinder engine and electric motor, it has enough grunt to get over the hill, even with a full load of kids and cargo in tow. Edmunds data shows that the average Sorento Hybrid is selling for about $2,500 under sticker price at the moment.

Average MSRP: $45,731

Average discount from MSRP: -$2,577

Edmunds Rating: 7.9 (out of 10)

2026 Hyundai Elantra: 5.6% off MSRP

Edmunds considers Hyundai's entry-level sedan one of the best compact cars on the market. With a comprehensive warranty, a spacious interior, and a long list of standard features, the four-door Elantra can serve as basic transportation, a comfy family shuttle or a safe option for a new driver. According to Edmunds most recent data, the average discount for an Elantra is 5.6%, which would yield about $1,500 in savings on average off the list price.

Average MSRP: $26,275

Average discount from MSRP: -$1,466

Edmunds Rating: 6.8 (out of 10)

2026 Mazda CX-70: 5.2% off MSRP

If cargo space is a big priority in your two-row midsize sport-ute, the Mazda CX-70 could be the right fit. With no third row to take up any extra room, the cargo area measures a healthy 39.6 cubic feet when the second row is in use, with a bit more bonus storage under the floor for odds and ends you don't need cluttering up the cabin. The CX-70 also features a well-crafted cabin, a smooth, turbocharged inline-six engine and a responsive eight-speed automatic transmission. Right now, the CX-70 is enjoying an average discount of just under $2,700, making your smart purchase a little bit smarter.

Average MSRP: $52,210

Average discount from MSRP: -$2,693

Edmunds Rating: 6.8 (out of 10)

2026 Hyundai Sonata: 4.3% off MSRP

Like the Elantra, the Hyundai Sonata is a great option in its class. Avant-garde styling, a quality interior, and powertrain options that range from a parsimonious hybrid to the genuinely sporty N Line trim's turbo four-cylinder engine mean the Sonata lineup has something for just about any midsize sedan shopper. And with an average discount of 4.3%, the Hyundai four-door becomes a lot more appealing.

Average MSRP: $32,534

Average discount from MSRP: -$1,395

Edmunds Rating: 7.8 (out of 10)

This story was produced by Edmunds and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.