Summer travel tech: Must-have money-saving apps

Orlando, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) — Summer is here, and that means one thing: pack your bags, it’s time to have some fun!

According to NerdWallet, more than two in five Americans plan to take a vacation in the next few months that requires a flight or hotel stay. These travelers anticipate spending over $3,000 for tickets, gas, food, hotels, and adventures.

But navigating travel doesn’t have to be a budget buster. Your smartphone is your secret weapon!

With a staggering 50 million people expected to fly this summer, you’ll want to stay informed. The app, FlightAware, lets you know when your plane will take off and if it will get to your gate on time.

But if you’re grounded, GasBuddy will help you find the cheapest gas stations nearby. Rome2Rio shows various transportation options between two locations and their estimated costs.

Once at your destination, Hotel Tonight focuses on last-minute hotel deals.

Get Your Guide offers a wide variety of tours, activities, and experiences that you can book on the go.

Atlas Obscura highlights unique and off-the-beaten-path places and experiences.

ResortPass, Dayuse, and Dayaxe get you and your family into resorts you’re not staying in — use their pool, spa, and workout room for anywhere from $20 to $200 a day.

And Splitwise and Tricount are useful apps if yolets’re traveling with others to track and split expenses easily.

Oh, and before you even take off, a crucial piece of tech you’ll need — with nearly two million bags getting lost or stolen each year, a tracker is a smart investment.

The Eufy smart track and Apple AirTag are top-rated for keeping tabs on your luggage. With all of these time and money-saving apps, let the adventures begin!

And don’t worry if you don’t speak the language. Translation tools are in your pocket. The Pocketalk gadget and Google Translate apps help you translate what you want to say in real time.

Contributors to this news report include: Cliff Tumetel, Producer; Bob Walko, Editor.

To receive a free weekly email on Smart Living from Ivanhoe, sign up at: http://www.ivanhoe.com/ftk

Sources: https://www.nerdwallet.com/article/travel/2025-summer-travel-report

https://abcnews.go.com/US/summer-travel-forecast-busiest-days-fly-save-airfare/story?id=122462271

https://www.flightaware.com/

https://blog.flightaware.com/2025-air-travel-updates

https://www.gasbuddy.com/

https://www.rome2rio.com/

©2025 Cox Media Group