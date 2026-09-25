The states where home insurance is becoming unaffordable in 2026

Florida has the highest average home insurance premium in 2026, according to new Insurance.com data fielded by Quadrant Information Services; rates climbed to $8,471 per year for a policy with $300,000 in dwelling coverage, $300,000 in liability, a $1,000 deductible and a 2% hurricane deductible.

Other states with average home insurance rates over $5,000 are:

Nebraska ($5,513)

Colorado ($5,511)

Oklahoma ($5,378)

Kansas ($5,289)

Louisiana ($5,185)

But the states with the highest premiums aren't necessarily the states where insurance costs are rising the fastest. Massachusetts had the largest percentage increase, with average premiums rising 42.9%. Nebraska had the largest dollar increase, at $960. And while rates remain below average in Massachusetts, steep increases are cause for concern.

Below, Insurance.com looked at the states with the highest home insurance costs, how they compare with the national average, which states saw the biggest increases, and which states saw the biggest decreases.

Key Takeaways:

Florida has the most expensive home insurance in the country in 2026, with an average annual premium of $8,471.

Six states have average home insurance premiums above $5,000 a year: Florida, Nebraska, Colorado, Oklahoma, Kansas and Louisiana.

Massachusetts had the largest percentage increase in home insurance premiums, at 42.9%.

Nebraska had the largest dollar increase, with average premiums rising $960.

Where is home insurance least affordable in 2026?

Florida has the highest average home insurance premium at $8,471 annually, $5,599 above the nationwide average of $2,872.

Nebraska, Colorado, Oklahoma, Kansas, and Louisiana all have homeowners insurance premiums above $5,000 a year. Severe weather risks, including hurricanes, tornadoes, hail, and other catastrophic events, can contribute to higher insurance costs, although the factors affecting premiums vary by state.

A chart showing the 10 most expensive American states for home insurance in 2026. (Stacker/Stacker)

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All of these states have premiums above the national average:

Florida : The average premium rose to $8,471 per year in 2026. It's by far the most expensive state for homeowners insurance, despite legislative efforts to bring rates down, and saw an increase of 6.8%. Hurricane risk and companies leaving the state created a crisis that the state has still not recovered from.

The average premium rose to $8,471 per year in 2026. It's by far the most expensive state for homeowners insurance, despite legislative efforts to bring rates down, and saw an increase of 6.8%. Hurricane risk and companies leaving the state created a crisis that the state has still not recovered from. Nebraska : Nebraska saw the largest increase among the top 10 states at 21.1% and has the second-highest average home insurance premium at $5,513 per year.

Nebraska saw the largest increase among the top 10 states at 21.1% and has the second-highest average home insurance premium at $5,513 per year. Colorado : Colorado, also up year-over-year, has the third-highest average home insurance premium, at $5,511 a year.

Colorado, also up year-over-year, has the third-highest average home insurance premium, at $5,511 a year. Oklahoma : Oklahoma's rate rose moderately by 7.3%, making it the fourth most expensive state at $5,378 a year.

Oklahoma's rate rose moderately by 7.3%, making it the fourth most expensive state at $5,378 a year. Kansas : Kansas had the smallest increase among the top five states, but still has the fifth-highest average annual home insurance premium, at $5,289.

Kansas had the smallest increase among the top five states, but still has the fifth-highest average annual home insurance premium, at $5,289. Louisiana : Louisiana, which faces home insurance issues similar to those in Florida, with hurricanes and company departures, has the sixth-highest average home insurance premium, at $5,185 a year.

Louisiana, which faces home insurance issues similar to those in Florida, with hurricanes and company departures, has the sixth-highest average home insurance premium, at $5,185 a year. Texas : Texas, prone to a variety of severe weather, has the seventh-highest average home insurance premium, at $4,582 a year.

Texas, prone to a variety of severe weather, has the seventh-highest average home insurance premium, at $4,582 a year. Kentucky : Kentucky saw a double-digit increase of 10.6% and has the eighth-highest average home insurance premium at $4,471 per year.

Kentucky saw a double-digit increase of 10.6% and has the eighth-highest average home insurance premium at $4,471 per year. North Carolina : North Carolina had the biggest decrease of any state in the top 10, down 6.3%, but still has the ninth-highest average home insurance premium, at $3,799 a year.

North Carolina had the biggest decrease of any state in the top 10, down 6.3%, but still has the ninth-highest average home insurance premium, at $3,799 a year. Missouri: Missouri's average rates also dropped slightly, but at $3,783 annually, it still ranks in the top 10.

How much more do homeowners in the most expensive states pay compared to the national average?

Florida homeowners pay about three times the national average for home insurance, a difference of $5,599 above the national average of $2,872. All with rates over $5,000 a year, Nebraska, Colorado, Oklahoma, Kansas and Louisiana residents pay about twice the national average.

A chart showing the most expensive American states compared to the national average premium. (Stacker/Stacker)

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The six states with the highest home insurance premiums pay significantly higher rates than the national average:

Florida: Florida homeowners pay an average of $5,599 more than the national average.

Florida homeowners pay an average of $5,599 more than the national average. Nebraska: Nebraska homeowners pay an average of $2,641 more than the national average.

Nebraska homeowners pay an average of $2,641 more than the national average. Colorado: Colorado homeowners pay an average of $2,639 more than the national average.

Colorado homeowners pay an average of $2,639 more than the national average. Oklahoma: Oklahoma homeowners pay an average of $2,506 more than the national average.

Oklahoma homeowners pay an average of $2,506 more than the national average. Kansas: Kansas homeowners pay an average of $2,417 more than the national average.

Kansas homeowners pay an average of $2,417 more than the national average. Louisiana: Louisiana homeowners pay an average of $2,313 more than the national average.

How is home insurance impacting home affordability?

Home insurance can add hundreds of dollars to a homeowner's monthly housing costs, depending on the state and the home's cost. Homeowners with an escrow account typically pay their insurance premiums as part of their monthly mortgage payment. In the most expensive state, Florida, where the average mortgage payment is $1,957, the average monthly home insurance cost of $706 brings the homeowner’s total monthly cost to $2,633. For those on a tight budget, that cost may push homeownership out of reach.

The table below shows how adding home insurance costs to your monthly mortgage affects average payments in each state. Mortgage payments are based on Rocket Mortgage data for the average monthly payment in each state, and home insurance is based on the average cost of a policy with $300,000 in dwelling coverage, $300,000 in liability coverage and a $1,000 deductible, as well as a 2% hurricane deductible in applicable states. Note that mortgage payments vary significantly with the amount financed, and insurance premiums vary with home reconstruction costs.

A list showing each American state's monthly mortgage payment for 2025 and monthly home insurance premium for 2026. (Stacker/Stacker)

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What is the average home insurance premium in every state in 2026?

Average premiums in 2026 range from $738 in Hawaii, the least expensive state, up to $8,471 in Florida, the most expensive. That’s a difference of more than $7,700 between the cheapest and priciest states. Hawaii’s average rates are always much lower than in other states, because standard policies don’t include coverage for hurricanes.

A U.S. map chart showing the average home insurance premium by state for 2026. (Stacker/Stacker)

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Despite the largest percentage increase of any state (+42.9%), Massachusetts ranks only 31st at $2,112, well below the national average of $2,872.

Which states had the biggest home insurance rate increases in 2026?

Massachusetts had the largest percentage increase in average home insurance premiums, rising 42.9% from 2025 to 2026. However, Massachusetts' 2026 average premium of $2,112 is still below the national average of $2,872. Minnesota had the second-biggest increase at 22.1%, driving rates to $3,333 a year, $461 above the national average.

Rate changes are driven by local factors, including severe weather and construction costs.

“Generally, market conditions differ by geography and are influenced by weather risk, rebuilding costs, claims patterns and insurer participation,” Michele J. Campbell, director of communications for the Massachusetts Division of Insurance, said.

Massachusetts’ aging homes may be contributing to rate increases, Campbell added.

“Massachusetts has a relatively older housing stock, and the Coverage A amounts are adjusted each year by carriers, usually based on third-party indexes (following consumer price index). Houses in Massachusetts also have size and construction characteristics that differ from those in other states, leading to differences in replacement/reconstruction cost, driving differences in premium,” she said.

Nebraska, Colorado, Kentucky, and Texas are the only states that appear in both the top 10 most expensive list and the top 10 fastest-rising list, meaning homeowners there face both a high absolute cost and a fast-rising one.

The table below shows the states with the largest percentage increases in average home insurance premiums from 2025 to 2026. A state can have a large percentage increase without having the highest premiums overall, and a state with expensive insurance may see little change from one year to the next.

A list showing the American states with the largest home insurance rate increases from 2025 to 2026. (Stacker/Stacker)

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The top five states with the biggest home insurance premium increases are:

Massachusetts: Massachusetts' average home insurance premiums increased from $1,478 in 2025 to $2,112 in 2026, a 42.9% increase. As Campbell noted, the state has many aging homes. It's also a coastal state, vulnerable to hurricanes.

Massachusetts' average home insurance premiums increased from $1,478 in 2025 to $2,112 in 2026, a 42.9% increase. As Campbell noted, the state has many aging homes. It's also a coastal state, vulnerable to hurricanes. Minnesota: Severe storms, including tornadoes and large hail, have increased claim costs in the state. Average home insurance premiums increased from $2,729 in 2025 to $3,333 in 2026, a 22.1% increase.

Severe storms, including tornadoes and large hail, have increased claim costs in the state. Average home insurance premiums increased from $2,729 in 2025 to $3,333 in 2026, a 22.1% increase. New Mexico: New Mexico average home insurance premiums increased from $2,869 in 2025 to $3,497 in 2026, a 21.9% increase. According to the Department of Agriculture Forest Service's Wildfire Risk to Communities, New Mexico's wildfire risk is high.

New Mexico average home insurance premiums increased from $2,869 in 2025 to $3,497 in 2026, a 21.9% increase. According to the Department of Agriculture Forest Service's Wildfire Risk to Communities, New Mexico's wildfire risk is high. Nebraska: Nebraska, situated in "Tornado Alley" and prone to severe storms as well as damaging winter weather, saw average home insurance premiums increase from $4,553 in 2025 to $5,513 in 2026, up 21.1%. Nebraska also had the largest dollar increase of any state at $960.

Nebraska, situated in "Tornado Alley" and prone to severe storms as well as damaging winter weather, saw average home insurance premiums increase from $4,553 in 2025 to $5,513 in 2026, up 21.1%. Nebraska also had the largest dollar increase of any state at $960. Maryland: Maryland average home insurance premiums increased from $1,906 in 2025 to $2,242 in 2026, a 17.6% increase. Rates are still below average, but Maryland is not immune to the severe weather risks that are increasing nationwide.

Home insurance affordability in 2026: The most important takeaways

Even in states where rates have been slow to increase and stayed low, home insurance rates can take a big hike from one year to the next. Massachusetts’ 42.9% increase from 2025 to 2026 demonstrates the big impact of a market adjusting for skyrocketing costs caused by inflation, severe weather and other factors.

The cost of home insurance is a major factor in the ability to own a home, affecting home buyers even in states where the monthly mortgage payment is on the lower side. In Nebraska, for example, the average monthly mortgage payment is $1,761, while the average monthly cost of home insurance is $459, driving up a homeowner's monthly payment to $2,220.

Those costs can surprise homeowners on renewal and push their budget to the breaking point. Campbell reminded homeowners of the importance of reviewing their policy annually to ensure coverage is accurate and of shopping around to find the best price.

“Homeowners should talk with their insurance agent or company, and review their coverage carefully. Consumers should make sure their dwelling limit reflects the cost to rebuild and understand their deductibles and endorsements,” she said.

“Homeowners should also ask their insurer whether they qualify for available discounts or whether particular mitigation measures could lower their premium,” Campbell added. “The Division of Insurance also strongly encourages consumers to shop around for coverage. The Massachusetts home insurance market is a competitive marketplace, and insurers compete for business.”

FAQs: Rising home insurance costs

What state has the most expensive home insurance in 2026?

Florida has the most expensive home insurance in 2026, with an average annual premium of $8,471 for a policy with $300,000 in dwelling coverage, $300,000 in liability coverage, a 2% hurricane deductible and a $1,000 deductible for all other perils. That's nearly three times the national average of $2,872.

How much is the average home insurance premium in Florida in 2026?

The average home insurance premium in Florida in 2026 is $8,471, up from $7,928 in 2025, for a policy with $300,000 in dwelling coverage, $300,000 in liability, a 2% hurricane deductible and a $1,000 deductible for all other perils.

Which states have the highest home insurance costs after Florida?

The states with the next-highest home insurance costs after Florida in 2026 are Nebraska ($5,513), Colorado ($5,511), Oklahoma ($5,378), Kansas ($5,289), and Louisiana ($5,185).

How does the most expensive state compare to the national average home insurance cost?

Florida’s average home insurance premiums for 2026 are $8,471, and the national average is $2,872. Florida’s premiums are almost three times the national average.

Which state had the fastest-rising home insurance premiums in 2026?

Massachusetts had the fastest-rising home insurance premiums in 2026 at a 42.9% increase. Average premiums rose from $1,478 in 2025 to $2,112 in 2026.

Is the state with the fastest-rising premiums also the most expensive?

No, Massachusetts had the fastest-rising premiums with an increase of 42.9%, while Florida had the most expensive home insurance for 2026 at an average of $8,471 annually.

What is the average home insurance premium in the U.S. in 2026?

The average home insurance premium in the U.S. in 2026 is $2,872, based on a policy with $300,000 in dwelling coverage, $300,000 in liability coverage, a $1,000 deductible and a 2% hurricane deductible in applicable states.

Methodology

Insurance.com commissioned home insurance rates in every state and Washington, D.C., through Quadrant Information Services. Rates were fielded in the summer of 2026.

National and state home insurance averages are based on the following parameters:

An HO-3 homeowners policy

Single-family home, two stories, two-car attached garage

Built in 1997

2,000 square feet

Frame construction with composition roofing

Good credit

Coverage limits are set at:

$300,000 in dwelling coverage

$300,000 in liability coverage

Personal property coverage of $150,000 (50% of dwelling coverage)

Other structures coverage of $30,000 (10% of dwelling coverage)

Loss of use coverage of $30,000 (10% of dwelling coverage)

Medical payments coverage of $5,000

A $1,000 deductible

A 2% hurricane deductible in applicable states

Learn more about the data and methodology.

This story was produced by Insurance.com and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.