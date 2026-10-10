Simon strengthens into a Category 4 hurricane as it approaches Mexico's coast

MIAMI — Simon has strengthened into a powerful Category 4 hurricane as it barrels toward Mexico's coast.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami said early Saturday Simon’s maximum sustained winds increased to 140 mph (225 kmh). A storm of that strength or greater is considered a major hurricane. Simon could bring as much as 10 to 20 inches (25-50 cms) of rain over parts of southwestern Mexico, with some areas receiving up to 30 inches, the center said.

The bulletin also urged residents to take immediate action to prepare.

Simon is expected to bring heavy rainfall over parts of southwestern Mexico, possibly concentrated along the coast of Jalisco and in parts of Michoacan, Colima, and Nayarit.

Forecasters warned on Friday of life-threatening flooding and mudslides.

Jalisco suspended classes on Friday and Monday in 22 coastal municipalities and began evacuating dozens of people from at-risk areas. It also asked the tourism sector in Puerto Vallarta, a popular destination for U.S. tourists, to ensure that both workers and visitors are fully accommodated in shelters or safe zones by Friday afternoon.

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