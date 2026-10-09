3 hospitalized after cleaning chemicals accidentally mixed at Wellesley restaurant

WELLESLEY, Mass. — Three people were taken to the hospital after cleaning chemicals were accidentally mixed inside a dishwasher at a Wellesley restaurant, creating a hazardous irritant, fire officials said.

Wellesley firefighters responded around 1:30 PM after receiving a report of a female employee having difficulty breathing.

Deputy Fire Chief Matthew Corda said that the restaurant was evacuated and all employees and patrons of the restaurant were evaluated. Three people were taken to a local hospital with respiratory irritation.

A hazmat team was called to evaluate the area, and following an inspection, the building was declared safe.

“The restaurant and property manager are currently coordinating with the Wellesley Health Department to review proper cleaning procedures and ensure all food safety protocols are met before the establishment reopens to the public,” Deputy Chief Corda said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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