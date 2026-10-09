Local Boys and Girls Club Teen Center hopes for more support

SAUGUS, Mass. — Tucked inside the Square One Mall in Saugus is a place many people may not even know exists but for more than a hundred local teens, it’s become a second home.

The Teen Center for the Boys & Girls Club of MetroNorth is entering its third school year and giving young people a free place to create, connect and build skills after school.

For 17-year-old Maddie Sachs, it’s where her music career began.

The high school senior uses the center’s music room as a recording studio and says having access to the space helped turn a lifelong dream into reality.

“It feels like a dream come true,” Sachs said. “It genuinely was my biggest dream to have a place where I could go record.”

She started writing, recording and releasing her own music, and in recent days released her debut EP featuring six original songs.

As she applies to colleges including NYU and Berklee, she says she can’t imagine where she’d be without the teen center.

“This is my place,” Sachs said. “I found my people. You make friends and it’s just very supportive.”

She’s one of nearly 200 young people, ranging from fifth through 12th grade, who spend their afternoons at the center. In addition to the music room, teens have access to art spaces, computers and an e-sports lab.

“When we first opened, a lot of our core teens stayed, and they’re coming back with more and more friends,” said David Cardenas, Senior Enrichment Director for the Boys & Girls Club of MetroNorth.

As participation grows, organizers say awareness and funding need to grow, too.

“This is a clear need for our Saugus community,” Cardenas said. “We need to be seen more often and for people to know we exist. We’re here to help, and we’re free, so there are zero roadblocks.”

While state support helps keep programs running, club leaders say additional community support is critical to ensuring the center’s future.

“These are families that are working full time and need a safe place for their kids and teens to go,” said Andrea Nahigian, Chief Advancement Officer for the Boys & Girls Club of MetroNorth. “We’re that place for them. We’re that safe haven.”

The hope now is that more people in the community discover what the center has to offer, ensuring it can continue serving local teens for years to come.

A local McDonald’s owner is already stepping up to support the cause.

While many people think of McDonald’s as a national chain, every location in Massachusetts is independently owned. The owner of the Route 1 McDonald’s in Saugus has launched the “McSmiles for Kids” campaign to raise money for the Boys & Girls Club of MetroNorth.

For every photo customers post with classic McDonald’s characters, including Ronald McDonald, the restaurant will donate $100 to the club, up to $10,000.

“It’s so important to give back to programs that support education and help young people follow their dreams,” said owner Lindsay Wallin.

She hopes community members will participate and help maximize the donation.

“We’d absolutely love to have people come in, take photos and post them online,” Wallin said. “We’re excited to write the check.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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