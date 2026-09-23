Russian attacks injure 7 across Ukraine and damage structures

KYIV, Ukraine — Russia launched strikes at businesses and storage facilities in Ukraine overnight, injuring seven people across the country, according to local authorities.

The Russian Defense Ministry said Wednesday that its forces overnight carried out “group strikes” using drones on Ukraine’s “military-industrial and energy sector facilities, logistics centers and maritime vessels.”

In Kyiv and the surrounding region, a storage facility and an industrial facility used for storing and making drones were hit, the ministry said.

The Kyiv City Military Administration said three people were injured in the city, and added that a warehouse in Kyiv’s Holosiivskyi district was damaged and caught fire, while a fuel station and an office building in the district were also damaged.

In the Solomianskyi district, drone debris fell in open areas between residential buildings and at another location. In the Darnytskyi district, debris fell in an open area in a non-residential zone and a gas station was damaged, the administration said.

In Zhytomyr region, west of Kyiv, two people were injured in a Russian attack on a business, Ukraine's Emergency Service said in a post on Telegram.

And in Zaporizhzhia, in southeastern Ukraine, two men aged 37 and 39 by a strike that sparked a large fire at a shopping center. Emergency services said the fire spread across about 6,000 square meters (1.5 acres) before being brought under control.

Emergency crews worked under difficult conditions as the threat of further attacks forced them to periodically halt operations and take shelter, it added.

In the southern Odesa region, Russia also attacked warehouse buildings, sparking a large fire. Firefighters faced difficult conditions as repeated air raid alerts, the structure of the building and the large quantity of goods inside complicated efforts to extinguish the blaze, the service said.

Russia said three logistics centers used for storage of military and dual-use goods were hit in Odesa. Another storage facility used for storing drone components, was hit in the wider Odesa region, the Russian defense ministry said.

A bulk carrier “transporting military supplies to the port of Odesa” was also hit at sea, the ministry added.

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