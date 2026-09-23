Driver rescued after vehicle crashes into garage in Reading

READING, Mass. — driver was taken to a trauma center after a vehicle crashed into a garage and rolled onto its side in Reading Saturday night, according to fire officials.

The Reading Fire Department said crews were dispatched to Gazebo Circle just after 8:30 PM for a reported rollover crash.

While on the way, dispatchers received updated information that the vehicle had rolled into a building and that a person was trapped inside.

When crews arrived, they found the vehicle on its side inside a garage with one occupant trapped.

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Multiple teams of firefighters worked together to free the driver while others assessed the structural stability of the building, provided scene safety, and delivered advanced medical care.

The driver was successfully removed from the wreckage and transported to a trauma center for treatment.

After the rescue, firefighters worked with the Reading Building Commissioner to evaluate the structural damage. The vehicle was removed from the garage, and the property was turned over to management for further repairs and hazard mitigation.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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