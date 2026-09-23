Driver hospitalized, hundreds without power after accident in Ayer

AYER, Mass. — A driver is in the hospital tonight after crashing into a utility pole in Ayer, police say.

Officers say that the driver lost consciousness before the crash on Oak Ridge Drive. Their car crashed into the pole, which came down in the crash.

The driver, now conscious, was taken to Leominster Hospital, where their condition is unknown.

Police added that, at this time, more than 100 customers are without power as a result.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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