Road rage shooting suspect steals car at gunpoint in Andover, police say

ANDOVER, Mass. — A suspect accused of stealing a car at gunpoint on Tuesday afternoon may have also been involved in a road rage shooting earlier in the day.

According to Andover Police, a suspect pointed a gun at a victim driving an Acura SUV with Massachusetts license plates on Route 133 by Route 28 around 4:15 p.m. The car has since been reported as stolen.

The victim was uninjured during the encounter.

Before the carjacking, investigators say the suspect was involved in a separate road rage incident with others in Shawsheen Square. The suspect may have fired the gun used during the carjacking in this incident, according to police.

A description of the suspect was not immediately available.

Anyone with information about either incident is asked to call Andover Police Detectives at (978) 623-3550.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

