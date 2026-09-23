Taiwan is watching closely as Xi and Trump meet and hopes US will keep up its arms sales

TAINAN, Taiwan — As China's Xi Jinping arrives in Washington to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump, Taiwan expressed confidence that U.S. arms sales to the island that Beijing claims as its own will continue — despite China's pressure.

China has pressed Washington to halt the arms sales, most prominently during a summit in May between Trump and Xi in Beijing. After that meeting, the United States paused the sale of a record-breaking $14 billion package — and Trump described arms sales to Taiwan as a "very good negotiating chip" with China.

Still, the U.S. government and Congress have “repeatedly expressed support for Taiwan’s self-defense capabilities,” Taiwanese Defense Ministry spokesperson Maj. Gen. Chiao Fu-chun told reporters in the southern city of Tainan.

“We will continue to maintain close contact with the U.S. Department of War and continue to push forward the arms procurement deal between Taiwan and the U.S., ensuring it proceeds as planned,” he added.

The U.S. is bound by its own laws to provide Taiwan — a self-ruled democracy that China sees as its own territory — with the means to defend itself. While not recognizing Taiwan as a country, the U.S. is the island’s strongest informal backer and arms provider.

Washington approved another $11 billion package for Taiwan in December.

Hours before Xi's arrival for the three-day state visit to the U.S., Taiwan’s military on Wednesday conducted live fire drills featuring a domestically developed eight-wheeled armored vehicle, highlighting efforts to strengthen its own arms production.

Called The Cheetah, the vehicle can be fitted with a 105-millimeter (4.1-inch) cannon and can reach a maximum speed of about 100 kph (62 mph) and an operational range of about 500 kilometers (311 miles).

Taiwanese Maj. Gen. Chen Chien-chung said the vehicle can be used on various terrains and is suitable for urban warfare.

Trump has in recent years pressed Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te to dramatically increase Taiwan's defense budget. The budget will exceed 3% of Taiwan's gross domestic product for the first time in 2027, and Lai has pledged to get to 5% by 2030.

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Mistreanu reported from Taipei, Taiwan.

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