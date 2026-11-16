California donates 1,300 hospital beds and medical supplies to Ukraine

California is donating 1,300 hospital beds, millions of bandages and other medical supplies to Ukraine to help treat those wounded in Russia's war with the country, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Monday after traveling to Ukraine.

The Democratic governor from the largest U.S. state said he visited the Ukrainian city of Lviv on Sunday to show his support for the country in the long-running war. He said the donated equipment comes from surplus supplies in California and builds upon previous donations made earlier in the war.

Newsom is preparing to leave office after eight years and is considering a run for U.S. president in 2028.

Republican President Donald Trump has recently played up chances for a settlement to Russia's war in Ukraine. But European Union countries on Monday accused Russia of trying to drag out talks on ending the war while it bombs power plants and other infrastructure as winter nears.

In October, the White House said first lady Melania Trump had brokered a ceasefire to help with the delivery of humanitarian aid and to allow civilians to evacuate from a war-torn area.

The supplies from California include a 50-bed field hospital, which includes oxygen concentrators, wheelchairs and wound-care materials. The state also is providing more than 1,300 additional hospital beds, more than 11 million bandages, thousands of wound-care kits and 20 portable generators.

“The people of Ukraine did not choose this war,” Newsom said in a statement, adding: “No people fighting for their freedom should have to wonder whether they stand alone. California stands with Ukraine.”

Newsom said he also visited the graves of Ukrainian soldiers, toured a rehabilitation center for people injured in the war and visited defense technology companies.

Earlier in the war, California provided five field medical stations, more than 4,300 ballistic vests and nearly 1,600 helmets, the governor's office said.

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