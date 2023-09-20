Police: Man arrested for violent attack on two elderly victims at Worcester Dunkin

WORCESTER, Mass. — A man was arrested for an alleged violent attack at a Dunkin restaurant Tuesday morning that left one victim with a broken nose.

30-year-old Manuel Santiago is charged with two counts of assault and battery on a person over 60 and furnishing a false name to police after arrest.

Officers responding to the Dunkin on Park Avenue around 8:20 a.m. for a report of an assault found two 72-year-old male victims with injuries, according to Worcester Police.

Authorities say the two victims were sitting with friends when Santiago approached them and asked them for money. After they declined, Santiago became upset and left the store.

Minutes later, Santiago allegedly returned wearing a black ski mask and struck one of the victims in the face several times breaking his nose. He allegedly struck the other victim for trying to intervene. The elderly victim with the broken nose was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Officers were able to identify Santiago through surveillance video. While they searched the area for him, police received a call of a man harassing customers at the Dollar Tree on Mill Street.

Police say they found Santiago there and placed him under arrest. They also say he provided a false name to booking officers.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW









©2023 Cox Media Group