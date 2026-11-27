ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A pregnant inmate serving time in connection with vehicle thefts escaped by stealing a corrections transport vehicle, New Mexico authorities said.

Rebecca Taylor, 26, fled Wednesday while being transported from a prenatal appointment in Albuquerque back to Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Grants, authorities said.

Taylor was sentenced to six years in prison after pleading guilty to four counts stemming from a series of vehicle thefts dating to 2024, according to court records.

She escaped while three correctional officers accompanying her were stopped at a Whataburger.

Taylor was not restrained during the drive because of her pregnancy, said Brittany Roembach, a spokesperson for the department. Taylor climbed from the back seat into the driver’s seat and drove away while an officer was standing nearby the vehicle, Roembach said.

A second inmate exited the vehicle after Taylor took control and is still in custody.

Police found the vehicle 3 miles (4.8 kilometers) away about an hour later, but Taylor was not inside. Her orange prison jumpsuit and a transport cellphone issued by the Corrections Department were found in the same area Wednesday afternoon.

The New Mexico Corrections Department is investigating how Taylor escaped, Roembach said.

Several law enforcement agencies searching for Taylor said has ties to the Houston area as well as Albuquerque. They asked anyone who sees her to call 911.

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