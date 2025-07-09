Nearly a third of Americans think they could pass as British, based on their knowledge of UK culture

While 27% feel somewhat confident they can nail the British accent, 26% admitted they regularly struggle to understand it, according to a new survey of 2,000 Americans.

Former U.S. tennis player and Wimbledon veteran John Isner brought the flavor of The Championships to New York this week in a food truck serving strawberries and cream mini cheesecakes. While talking to passersby about their ability to pass as British, Isner attempted his own version of an English accent, with mixed results.

He said: “When it comes to the Brits, Americans across the country feel like they know a thing or two about UK culture, and today I’m ‘full of beans’ and asking New York City if they fancy trying a British twist on a New York classic.”

Fully 68% of Americans have never traveled across the Atlantic, according to the June 13-19 OnePoll.com survey, with the main reason people gave for not being able to cross the pond in the future being expense (45%).

The research was commissioned by The All England Lawn Tennis Club, home of the famous tennis tournament, which is screening the matches from finals weekend at The Hill in Brooklyn Bridge Park July 11–13.

Of those polled, given the chance to catch a flight to watch a sporting event live in the UK, almost a quarter (24%) would want to watch The Championships at Wimbledon. And 60% believe the tennis tournament is a unique Grand Slam, putting the atmosphere (50%), the fact it’s played on grass (46%), and its charm (36%) all among the top reasons why they feel it's special.

Not to mention the 30% who thought the food on offer, with its iconic strawberries and cream, was a draw.

“As someone who has many fond memories of playing at Wimbledon, I can attest to just how special the atmosphere of The Championships is,” Isner said. “It’s brilliant that New Yorkers will have the chance to experience this magic right here in their own city.”

