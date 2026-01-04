Upscale Boston steakhouse closes both locations after nearly 15 years

BOSTON — An upscale Boston steakhouse has closed both of its locations.

Boston Chops has shuttered its restaurants at 1375 Washington Street in the South End and at 52 Temple Place in Downtown Crossing, according to a social media post.

On New Year’s Day, Boston Chops wrote, "It has been a pleasure serving our communities for the past 14 years. We are grateful for every team member, neighbor, guest, and vendor who built and sustained Boston Chops. It has been an extraordinary journey full of celebrations, but we are now closed."

Boston Chops went on to say that the restaurant closures are to “make way for new ownership and a revitalized concept to better serve the community.”

Modern Luxury named Boston Chops among the 10 best steakhouses in Boston in October 2025.

