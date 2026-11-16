NEW YORK — A federal appeals court is weighing whether it can — or should — intervene in President Donald Trump’s hush money case now that a New York State appellate court has heard arguments in his quest to erase the historic conviction.

A three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday spent more than an hour questioning Trump’s lawyer and a state prosecutor about the president's latest bid to shift the case from state court to federal court, where he could seek to have it dismissed on immunity grounds. There was no immediate decision.

The sides were in court for the second time in 11 days as Trump pursues a two-pronged legal strategy in an attempt to get the May 2024 verdict thrown out. Trump was convicted on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records to obscure a $130,000 payment to adult film performer Stormy Daniels.

Along with his federal court fight, the Republican president is also waging a traditional appeal through New York's state court system, which included arguments before the mid-level Appellate Division on Nov. 5. That court has yet to rule.

Regardless of the outcome, Trump will forever be associated with the case, which went to trial as he was campaigning for his return to the White House. Trump denies wrongdoing and was given no punishment. Now, with little over two years left in his presidency, he is steadfast in trying to rid himself of the dubious distinction of being the first U.S. president convicted of a crime.

Trump's lawyer says case could go to the Supreme Court

Trump’s lawyer, Robert Giuffra Jr., urged the 2nd Circuit judges on Monday to issue an order as soon as possible — even before writing their full decision — to take control of the case and stop the Appellate Division’s deliberations.

Without federal court intervention, Trump “will likely have to wait years” for state appellate courts to rule before he can take the matter to the U.S. Supreme Court, Giuffra said in a letter previewing his argument.

But Judge John M. Walker Jr., who was appointed to the appeals court by his cousin, President George H.W. Bush, and Chief Judge Raymond J. Lohier Jr., who was appointed by President Barack Obama, weren't so sure.

“How does that work?” Walker asked. “I mean, assuming we were to agree with you, there’s been an argument in the Appellate Division. Briefs have been filed in the Appellate Division. Will those briefs be refiled by everybody here?”

Federal law doesn't spell out precisely how such a move would play out.

Giuffra suggested the case would first go to a federal district court judge, who would adopt the state court verdict, before going to the 2nd Circuit for arguments and a decision on dismissal on presidential immunity grounds. The briefs, he said, would remain the same — albeit with different covers.

“You’re asking us to embrace an entire procedural mechanism that I don’t see anywhere authorized by Congress,” Lohier said.

“We think it is authorized,” Giuffra said, calling a provision of the law that allows such post-verdict transfer petitions “a safety valve that’s intended to protect against exactly the gamesmanship that’s gone on here.”

A federal judge declined Trump’s transfer bid 3 times

Trump asked the 2nd Circuit to step in after a federal judge in August ruled against the president for a third time. Judge Alvin K. Hellerstein, who died last month at 92, wrote in his decision that "paying hush money to an adult film star or engaging in a cover-up of an embarrassment are not subsumed in presidential immunity."

Trump first sought to move the case to federal court weeks after he was indicted in March 2023. He tried again after his conviction and the Supreme Court’s July 2024 ruling that presidents and ex-presidents can’t be prosecuted for official acts and prosecutors can’t use official acts as evidence that unofficial actions were illegal.

Giuffra argued to both the state and federal appellate panels that prosecutors used the type of official acts evidence that was later barred by the Supreme Court's immunity ruling, including testimony about his Oval Office conversations, workflow and social media posts.

Giuffra also took issue with the prosecution’s description of the hush money payment as an illegal campaign contribution under the Federal Election Campaign Act, arguing that such allegations belong in federal court, not state court.

After Trump appealed Hellerstein’s second denial, the 2nd Circuit ordered the judge to reconsider, finding that he had failed to weigh “important issues relevant” to the president’s request to move the case.

That panel, which also included Lohier, said it expressed no view on how he should rule but instructed Hellerstein to closely review evidence that Trump claimed was related to official acts and whether Trump could argue those actions were taken as part of his White House duties.

Steven Wu, chief of the appeals division at the Manhattan District Attorney's Office, urged the 2nd Circuit panel to uphold Hellerstein’s ruling and leave the case in state court. Even if Trump were to prevail, he argued, the state appeals court would still be free to rule.

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