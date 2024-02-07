Red Sox 2024 MLB season will be chronicled in Netflix documentary series

Following the success of sports documentaries such as "Formula 1: Drive to Survive," "Full Swing," and "Quarterback," Netflix is moving into baseball will be release two projects involving the Boston Red Sox.

One of the projects will be a look back at the Red Sox curse-breaking World Series run in 2004, two decades later. According to Netflix, "key players and figures" will be a part of the documentary.

The more interesting of the two programs, which will debut in 2025, will be an inside look at the entire Red Sox 2024 season. This will be the first time at Netflix has followed an MLB team over the course of a 162-game season.

"The partnership between MLB, Netflix and the Red Sox will have a significant impact on growing the game of baseball," Red Sox chairman Tom Werner said in a statement. "The reach of Netflix is profound and these docuseries are ambitious. One will relive one of the most magical stories that forever changed this franchise, and the other is a truly groundbreaking endeavor that will provide an inside look at the lives and personalities of today's Red Sox players."

After winning the World Series in 2018, the Red Sox have missed the postseason four out of the last five seasons, which includes two consecutive last place finishes in the AL East. This off-season has not been especially encouraging for fans as they've their team has not spent like it used to and they've had to watch division rivals make major improvements via free agency and trades.

Gone from the 2023 Red Sox includes Chris Sale, Justin Turner, Alex Verdugo, and James Paxton, while Lucas Giolito, Tyler O'Neill, and Vaughn Grissom are some of the new faces for 2024. But at least Theo Epstein is kind of back!

The lack of spending over the winter has frustrated Red Sox fans, which could make for interesting content should the team get off to a slow start and fall behind in a very competitive division. The season ticket holder meeting when owner John Henry explains why their free agency money was instead spent on boosting the PGA Tour will be great footage.

According to The Athletic, the show, which Netflix and MLB have been working on since 2021, will not be a week-by-week look at the team's ups and downs — instead the "focus [will be] on the human interest element of players' lives."

Netflix has been immersing itself more and more into the sports world providing fans a vast amount of content to consume. After covering Formula One, the PGA Tour, and the NFL, they have dipped their toes into live sports and have announced future docu-series involving the NBA and NASCAR, not to mention their massive deal with WWE to exclusively air "Raw" beginning in 2025.