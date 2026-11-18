A slow-moving storm system dumped heavy rains that prompted an emergency declaration Wednesday in South Florida where the roof of a synagogue collapsed and cars were submerged along roads, authorities said.

Preliminary figures showed up to a foot (30.5 centimeters) of rain fell in a 24-hour period ending Wednesday morning in parts of Broward County, said Alejandra Garcia, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Miami.

The threat was expected to last through Friday along Florida's Atlantic Coast with additional rainfall amounts of 12 inches (30 centimeters) possible, the weather service said.

The Florida Division of Emergency Management said in an advisory Tuesday night that "potentially catastrophic” amounts of rainfall could cause flash flooding, life-threatening rip tides and expected minor beach erosion due to high surf.

On top of all that, a low-pressure system expected to form near the northern Bahamas could become a subtropical or tropical storm, spawning coastal flooding, dangerous surf and strong winds over parts of the southeast and mid-Atlantic coasts into early next week, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami.

Garcia said the natural warming cycle called El Niño has disrupted Florida's typical dry season that runs from October to May and is "helping bring these low pressure systems down toward the southeastern United States, which in turn is causing these heavy precipitation events."

The threat of flooding also was ongoing in central and southern California on Wednesday, while snow accumulations of up to 4 feet (1.2 meters) and high wind gusts were forecast through Friday in the highest portions of the Sierra Nevada Mountains.

In Florida, the city of Hollywood declared a state of emergency Wednesday and Mayor Josh Levy urged motorists to stay off roads and avoid unnecessary travel. Portions of the Florida Turnpike and Interstate 95 in Hollywood were closed due to high water and stalled vehicles.

The city said it received more than 300 calls for service overnight.

“It’s a historically significant rainfall event in the city,” Levy said.

Some residents complained that motorists who were driving too fast caused a wake that pushed floodwaters into their homes, he said.

Heavy rains caused the roof of Temple Sinai in Hollywood to collapse. No injuries were reported.

In Fort Lauderdale, the 5.72 inches (14.5 centimeters) of rain that fell in a downpour ending early Wednesday broke the daily record of 1.8 inches (4.5 centimeters) set in 1959, Garcia said.

In northern Florida, a warning was issued for minor flooding along the St. Johns River.

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