Over 90,000 Georgia residents taking shelter after chemical fire as haze, smell spreads to Atlanta

CONYERS, Ga. (AP) — A weekend fire that sent a massive plume of dark smoke into the Georgia sky has led to complaints about a strong chemical smell and haze several miles away across metro Atlanta.

More than 90,000 residents east of Atlanta were told to keep sheltering in place Monday, a day after the chemical plant fire in Conyers.

The plant is about 25 miles (40 kilometers) southeast of downtown Atlanta.

Near the source of the fire, chlorine, a harmful irritant, had been detected in the air.

Officials were also monitoring the air quality across Atlanta. On Monday afternoon, Atlanta fire authorities said no immediate issues had been identified.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

