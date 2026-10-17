Man shot, killed on subway platform in midtown Manhattan

NEW YORK — An argument on a subway platform in midtown Manhattan turned deadly Saturday, leaving one man fatally shot and train service disrupted.

The shooting happened around 12:20 p.m. at the station at 7th Avenue and 53rd Street, a short walk from several Broadway theaters and Carnegie Hall.

Police found an adult man with a gunshot wound to his chest. A police spokesperson said the shooting took place on the E train platform. The dispute involved two or three men.

Emergency crews responded and transported the victim to Bellevue Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests were immediately reported. Trains that normally stop at that station were bypassing the area as a police investigation took place.

Violent crime has been dropping steadily in New York City since a spike during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, and deadly violence inside the subway system remains rare, despite the trains being used by millions of people each day.

Through mid-October, the city was on pace to have its lowest number of killings in decades, with reported homicides down 20% from the same point last year.

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