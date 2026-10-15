Holdout juror in the Lindsay Clancy trial says he was struck by how 'methodical' she was

The lone juror who blocked Lindsay Clancy from being acquitted was influenced by how "methodical" he thought she was while killing her three children, he said during an interview aired Thursday, his first since the trial ended with a deadlocked jury.

Michael Desronvil said he didn't have any doubt that Clancy was guilty, telling Fox News Channel's "Fox & Friends" that he was struck by her "thought process" during the killings.

Desronvil was the only juror who opposed clearing Clancy of criminal responsibility, siding with prosecutors who argued that she knew what she was doing. Clancy's defense argued she was in the grip of a rare condition called postpartum psychosis when she strangled her kids.

“The focus has to be on the children,” Desronvil said. “They are the ones who don’t have anyone fighting for them.”

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EDITOR’S NOTE: This story includes discussion of suicide. If you or someone you know needs help, the national suicide and crisis lifeline in the U.S. is available by calling or texting 988.

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Clancy's trial ended with a mistrial in early September and generated intense public interest, drawing attention to maternal mental health after childbirth. She had mental health problems that included months of treatment and a stay in a psychiatric hospital before she killed the children and then tried to kill herself at her family's Massachusetts home in 2023.

Prosecutors have yet to decide whether they will put the case in front of a jury for a second time. They could retry her on first-degree murder charges, seek lesser charges or drop the case entirely.

Clancy, a former labor and delivery nurse, remains charged with murder and is expected to stay at a psychiatric hospital until her case is resolved.

Her former husband Patrick Clancy, who discovered the children's bodies, has said in interviews that he forgives her.

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