Fire crews battle Southern California blaze that burned 6 homes, led to the evacuation of 16,000

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif. — Fire crews in Southern California worked Saturday to contain a wind-driven blaze that charred hills and burned at least six large coastal homes, prompting the evacuation of thousands of people.

Hundreds of firefighters worked through the night on a blaze burning on the hills that straddle the coastal cities of San Juan Capistrano and San Clemente, in Orange County. On a scenic hill popular with hikers, only an American flag remained among the scorched terrain.

The fast-moving Norte Fire sparked Friday in San Clemente amid hot, strong Santa Ana winds that drove it into San Juan Capistrano, prompting the evacuation of about 16,000 residents.

It was one of several fires in the region hit by dry, warm gusts known as Santa Anas, which blow from the interior and toward the coast. The strongest winds hit the area Friday afternoon. But conditions that increase the fire risk were expected to last through Saturday night, with a heat advisory in effect until 8 p.m. Saturday on the Orange County and San Diego County coast, the National Weather Service said.

The blaze was just under a square mile (2 square kilometers) and 5% contained Saturday, when firefighters were still dousing water on smoldering debris from a home that burned.

The fire has damaged or destroyed at least six homes — some of them hillside homes with sweeping ocean views, officials said.

Some evacuation orders were lifted Saturday, but authorities said the large majority remained in effect and urged people to stay away from the area.

“We do have an active fire line, we do have wind, and we have a heat advisory in effect so there is still a risk so, we please ask everybody to please cooperate and heed our advice and stay out of those areas,” said Greg Balta, a spokesperson with the Orange County Fire Authority.

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