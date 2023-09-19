Evaluating first-year starting QBs with Derrik Klassen | The Exempt List

Subscribe to Zero Blitz

Charles McDonald is joined by Bleacher Report QB guru Derrik Klassen to discuss what they saw in Week 2 of NFL action and talk all things quarterback as they decide which first-year starters are playing the best so far. The duo start by recapping Week 2, including David Bakhtiari's war against turf, the NFC North's early struggles, the wildest game of the week (New York Giants beating the Arizona Cardinals), Zach Wilson and Josh Allen being put on a leash (with differing results) and Nick Chubb's disastrous knee injury. Next, they evaluate Jordan Love, Desmond Ridder, Sam Howell, Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud and Anthony Richardson to determine who inspires the most confidence through two weeks of football.

4:10 - Green Bay Packers LT David Bakhtiari is apparently refusing to play football on turf fields. Is there any offensive lineman in history who could sit out to protest turf fields and actually make a difference?

12:25 - The NFC North has disappointed so far. The Packers have looked okay, but the Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears appear to be heading in the wrong direction.

20:40 - The Giants' huge comeback victory over the Cardinals on Sunday was one of the wildest games we've seen. It may not be enough to restore our faith in the Giants, however, as both their offense and defense have changed a lot from last year and don't appear to have clicked yet.

26:25 - After Week 1's crazy Monday matchup between the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets, Josh Allen and Zach Wilson both appeared to be put on a leash in Week 2. Allen thrived in the limited offense, while Wilson struggled mightily, especially at the end of the game.

32:20 - Nick Chubb's catastrophic knee injury: what does it mean for him and the Cleveland Browns offense that's built around him?

39:00 - Evaluating first-year starting quarterbacks: Jordan Love looks great. He has developed well and has the talent to make any throw necessary.

42:10 - Desmond Ridder looked very limited in Week 1, but he was cut loose in Week 2 and looked much better. His abilities on third down and in the red zone are a big reason the Atlanta Falcons are 2-0.

48:20 - Sam Howell has impressed thus far, and while his lowlights have been very low, his highlights show that he has NFL starter arm talent.

50:50 - Shorter quarterbacks can succeed in the NFL, but Bryce Young's size has been an issue so far. He looks like he's struggling to find open lanes in the middle of the field, and collapsing pockets swallow him up quickly. He looks overwhelmed.

55:30 - C.J. Stroud and Anthony Richardson have both impressed early. Klassen is particularly high on Stroud, whose processing and playmaking in and out of the pocket have been better than advertised.

Zero Blitz would be nothing without the impact of our beloved Terez Paylor, who was a pillar of Yahoo Sports' NFL editorial and podcast coverage. We will continue to produce this NFL podcast in his honor, and hope that you can support Terez Paylor's legacy in one of three ways:

• Buy an "All-Juice Team" hoodie or tee from BreakingT.com/Terez. All profits directly fund the Terez A. Paylor scholarship at Howard University.

• Donate directly to the PowerMizzou Journalism Alumni Scholarship in memory of Terez Paylor

• Donate directly at giving.howard.edu/givenow. Under "Tribute," please note that your gift is made in memory of Terez A. Paylor. Under "Designation," click on "Other" and write in "Terez A. Paylor Scholarship."