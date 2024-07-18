Comedian Bob Newhart, deadpan master of sitcoms and telephone monologues, dies at 94

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bob Newhart has died at age 94. Jerry Digney, Newhart’s publicist, says the actor died Thursday in Los Angeles after a series of short illnesses.
The accountant-turned-comedian gained fame with a smash album and became one of the most popular TV stars of his time.
Newhart was a Chicago psychologist in “The Bob Newhart Show” in the 1970s and a Vermont innkeeper on “Newhart” in the 1980s.
Both shows featured a low-key Newhart surrounded by eccentric characters.
The second had a twist ending in its final show — the whole series was revealed to have been a dream by the psychologist he played in the other show.
Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW
©2024 Cox Media Group