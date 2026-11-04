Canadian authorities say multiple grizzlies may have attacked mother and daughter found dead

More than one grizzly may have been involved in a bear attack that relatives say left a mother and daughter dead in Bella Coola along the province’s central coast, the Conservation Officer Service in British Columbia said.

The service’s Inspector Jeff Tyre said in a video message that the second body had been found in a search by Royal Canadian Mounted Police and conservation officers on Tuesday afternoon that followed the discovery of the first set of remains a day earlier.

He said it’s “not yet clear if more than one bear was involved,” and any bears captured in the area will be assessed.

Family members of art therapist Jenny Balcarras and her daughter, Selah Reed, had reported them missing on Sunday.

A fundraiser set up by relative Mary Melissa Smith said Reed was 20, “with her whole life ahead of her,” while Balcarras leaves behind three young adult children, as well as a grandchild.

Smith said in the post that Balcarras recently moved to Bella Coola to pursue a new career to start a new chapter in her life. Tragically, no one could have anticipated that her family would be faced with “such an unimaginable loss,” Smith said.

Balcarras left behind a son, two daughters and a grandson who now are “faced with the devastating loss of their mother,” while navigating the financial burden of arranging funeral services, Smith said.

The Central Coast Teachers’ Association said on social media that Balcarras had joined their school community as a counselor in August, and she devoted “countless hours to connecting with the students she served and worked closely with teachers and other staff supporting their well-being.”

Tyre said efforts to capture the bear or bears involved in the attack continue, and any animals captured by the service will be killed in accordance with provincial guidelines to make sure the public is safe.

The attack comes nearly a year after a grizzly attack on a group of 20 elementary school students and teachers in the same area, which left one adult and three children badly hurt.

The animal involved in that attack last November was never captured.

Kim Titchener, founder of Bear Safety & More Inc. based in Calgary, said she was concerned when she saw reports about the women on Facebook hiking groups.

“When I saw that they were missing and in the area that they were missing, my heart just dropped because I just kind of knew this could be a bear attack,” Titchener said.

“This community and area have suffered so much last year,” she said, referring to the grizzly attack on schoolchildren.

Titchener said she had several day cares and school groups calling her for bear safety training following last year’s attack.

Bella Coola is well-known for its large population of grizzly and black bears, and Titchener said it’s common for people in Bella Coola to see bears walking near their homes.

Titchener said there have been “concerning pressures” on bear populations in British Columbia because of the loss of habitat, food stress caused by drought and climate change, setting off more conflicts with people.

“I don’t know if Bella Coola suffered from any drought issues, but certainly other parts of the province of B.C. did,” she said.

Tyre said officers are in regular contact with the nearby Nuxalk Nation and the community in Bella Coola to provide updates, and people should continue to stay away from the west trail area of the Snootka trail system where the attack happened.

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This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 4.

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