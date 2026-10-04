2 shot dead and dozens injured at Vienna, Georgia, block party shooting

VIENNA, Georgia — Two people were shot to death and nearly three dozen others were injured at a block party early Sunday morning in Georgia, according to state law enforcement officials.

Deputies from the Dooly County Sheriff's Office were on patrol at a neighborhood block party around 1:25 a.m. Sunday in Vienna when shots were fired, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a statement.

Deputies found two people dead at the scene and multiple others who had been shot, officials said. Police did not specify how many of the 35 injured had been shot or provide any details about what injuries they had and how serious those were. Victims were taken to several hospitals to be treated, the GBI said.

Autopsies are being conducted on the two who were killed, the bureau said.

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