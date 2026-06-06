Multiple people have been shot near a festival in Toledo, Ohio, authorities say

TOLEDO, Ohio — Multiple people were shot Saturday afternoon near a community street festival in Toledo, Ohio, police said.

Toledo police officers responded to a report of a person shot near the Old West End Festival at about 5:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found multiple shooting victims, the police department said in a statement.

Many victims have been taken to nearby hospitals, police said. Police did not provide further details on the injuries and how many people were shot.

Police are actively searching for suspects and the working to determine the circumstances of the shootings.

The Old West End Festival is a two-day celebration in Toledo’s historic district that includes live music, food vendors, home tours and shopping.

The Toledo Police Department did not immediately respond to emails and phone messages Saturday evening seeking more information.

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